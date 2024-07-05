Bajaj Introduces 'Freedom' Touted as World's First CNG Bike

Pimpri : World's first CNG bike has hit the market. Bajaj has unveiled its new bike 'Freedom' today from the hands of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
This 125 cc bike will be available in 3 variants. This bike runs on both petrol and CNG. The bike ahs petrol fuel for 2 liters and CNG tank for 2 kg.
This bike will cover a distance of 204 km on one filling of CNG. The company has claimed that this bike can cover a distance of 330 kilometers on a tank full of petrol and CNG. This bike has a single fuel cap cover for petrol and CNG. The basic model of this bike is priced at Rs 95,000 while the top variant model is priced at Rs 1,10,000.
The booking of this two-wheeler is currently open and the top variant of this two-wheeler is currently only available in Maharashtra and Gujarat. According to the company, 11 different tests were conducted on it.