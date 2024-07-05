Bajaj Introduces 'Freedom' Touted as World's First CNG Bike

Pimpri : World's first CNG bike has hit the market. Bajaj has unveiled its new bike 'Freedom' today from the hands of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

This 125 cc bike will be available in 3 variants. This bike runs on both petrol and CNG. The bike ahs petrol fuel for 2 liters and CNG tank for 2 kg.

This bike will cover a distance of 204 km on one filling of CNG. The company has claimed that this bike can cover a distance of 330 kilometers on a tank full of petrol and CNG. This bike has a single fuel cap cover for petrol and CNG. The basic model of this bike is priced at Rs 95,000 while the top variant model is priced at Rs 1,10,000.

The booking of this two-wheeler is currently open and the top variant of this two-wheeler is currently only available in Maharashtra and Gujarat. According to the company, 11 different tests were conducted on it.

Bajaj Auto has launched this bike in the commuter segment. The team has worked hard on the look and design of this bike. At first glance you may wonder as to where is the CNG cylinder fitted? Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also appreciated this great design.

In the world's first CNG bike, Bajaj Freedom 125, the company has provided a 125 cc petrol engine. This engine makes the bike generate 9.5PS of power and 9.7Nm of torque.

This bike comes with two braking systems namely disc brake and drum brake. This bike will come in a total of 7 colors. These include Caribbean Blue, Ebony Black Grey, Pewter Gray Black, Resin Red, Cyber ​​White, Pewter Gray Yellow, Ebony Black Red.