ETV Bharat / business

Bajaj Introduces 'Freedom' Touted as World's First CNG Bike

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 5, 2024, 9:52 PM IST

The world's first CNG bike, Bajaj Freedom 125, runs on both petrol and CNG and covers 330 kilometers on one tank full of both petrol and CNG. The top variant of this CNG two-wheeler, which is available in seven colours, is currently available in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Bajaj CNG Bike
Bajaj CNG Bike (ETV Bharat)

Pimpri : World's first CNG bike has hit the market. Bajaj has unveiled its new bike 'Freedom' today from the hands of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
This 125 cc bike will be available in 3 variants. This bike runs on both petrol and CNG. The bike ahs petrol fuel for 2 liters and CNG tank for 2 kg.

This bike will cover a distance of 204 km on one filling of CNG. The company has claimed that this bike can cover a distance of 330 kilometers on a tank full of petrol and CNG. This bike has a single fuel cap cover for petrol and CNG. The basic model of this bike is priced at Rs 95,000 while the top variant model is priced at Rs 1,10,000.

The booking of this two-wheeler is currently open and the top variant of this two-wheeler is currently only available in Maharashtra and Gujarat. According to the company, 11 different tests were conducted on it.

Bajaj Auto has launched this bike in the commuter segment. The team has worked hard on the look and design of this bike. At first glance you may wonder as to where is the CNG cylinder fitted? Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also appreciated this great design.

In the world's first CNG bike, Bajaj Freedom 125, the company has provided a 125 cc petrol engine. This engine makes the bike generate 9.5PS of power and 9.7Nm of torque.

This bike comes with two braking systems namely disc brake and drum brake. This bike will come in a total of 7 colors. These include Caribbean Blue, Ebony Black Grey, Pewter Gray Black, Resin Red, Cyber ​​White, Pewter Gray Yellow, Ebony Black Red.

Pimpri : World's first CNG bike has hit the market. Bajaj has unveiled its new bike 'Freedom' today from the hands of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
This 125 cc bike will be available in 3 variants. This bike runs on both petrol and CNG. The bike ahs petrol fuel for 2 liters and CNG tank for 2 kg.

This bike will cover a distance of 204 km on one filling of CNG. The company has claimed that this bike can cover a distance of 330 kilometers on a tank full of petrol and CNG. This bike has a single fuel cap cover for petrol and CNG. The basic model of this bike is priced at Rs 95,000 while the top variant model is priced at Rs 1,10,000.

The booking of this two-wheeler is currently open and the top variant of this two-wheeler is currently only available in Maharashtra and Gujarat. According to the company, 11 different tests were conducted on it.

Bajaj Auto has launched this bike in the commuter segment. The team has worked hard on the look and design of this bike. At first glance you may wonder as to where is the CNG cylinder fitted? Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also appreciated this great design.

In the world's first CNG bike, Bajaj Freedom 125, the company has provided a 125 cc petrol engine. This engine makes the bike generate 9.5PS of power and 9.7Nm of torque.

This bike comes with two braking systems namely disc brake and drum brake. This bike will come in a total of 7 colors. These include Caribbean Blue, Ebony Black Grey, Pewter Gray Black, Resin Red, Cyber ​​White, Pewter Gray Yellow, Ebony Black Red.

TAGGED:

BAJAJCNG BIKEWORLD FIRST BIKEMAHARASHTRABAJAJ CNG BIKE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Why Bilateral Trade Will Be An Important Issue Of Discussion During India-Russia Annual Summit

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.