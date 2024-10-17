ETV Bharat / business

Bajaj Auto Shares Tumble Over 11 Pc After Q2 Earnings

New Delhi: Shares of Bajaj Auto on Thursday morning cracked over 11 per cent after the firm reported a 31 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit after tax for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The stock tanked 11.13 per cent to Rs 1,0540 on the BSE. At the NSE, it slumped 9.30 per cent to Rs 10,536.

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a 31 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 1,385 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024, impacted by higher expenses and a one-time hit due to an increase in its provision for deferred tax.

The company had reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2,020 crore in the July-September period of last fiscal.