Ayodhya, Lakshadweep Record Highest Growth in Searches This Summer: MakeMyTrip

By PTI

Published : May 8, 2024, 3:45 PM IST

Ayodhya, Lakshadweep Record Highest Growth in Searches This Summer: MakeMyTrip
Representative Image(ANI Picture)

MakeMyTrip's summer travel trends show that domestic destinations like Ayodhya, Lakshadweep, and Nandi Hills have seen the highest growth in searches this summer, while Goa remains the most-searched. Puri and Varanasi are the most searched pilgrimage destinations. International destinations like Baku, Almaty, and Nagoya also saw significant growth.

New Delhi: Ayodhya, Lakshadweep, and Nandi Hills are among the domestic destinations recording highest growth in searches this summer, even as Goa remains the most-searched, according to MakeMyTrip's summer travel trends, which was released on Wednesday.

The trends indicated preferences of Indian travellers by analysing the data for March-April 2024 in comparison to the same period last year. Puri and Varanasi are the most searched pilgrimage destinations this summer, while Ayodhya continues to record growth in search volumes, the trends showed.

International destinations recording the highest growth in searches are Baku, Almaty and Nagoya, even as Luxembourg, Langkawi, and Antalya are also gaining traveller interest, as per the infographic released by MakeMyTrip.

Moreover, family travel segment has grown 20 per cent as compared to summer 2023, whereas solo travel grew 10 per cent during the period. Tariff of Rs 2,500 to Rs 7,000 per night continues to comprise around 45 per cent of all homestay bookings, the trends revealed.

MakeMyTrip Co-Founder and Group CEO Rajesh Magow said, "Summer is always one of the biggest quarters of the year in terms of travel intent, and this year too, the buoyancy in the sector continues. We are observing a healthy growth in searches over those recorded last year at this time".

