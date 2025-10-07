ETV Bharat / business

Auto Sales Surge In Late September After GST 2.0 Rollout, Festive Season Demand

Tractor sales also saw a modest rise of 3.6 per cent, supported by rural market resilience, while commercial vehicle sales grew 2.6 per cent, maintaining a steady trajectory. However, three-wheeler sales declined by 7.2 per cent, and construction equipment took a significant hit, down 19 per cent, largely due to disruptions caused by unseasonal heavy rains in several regions.

According to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), two-wheelers and passenger vehicles were the standout performers, registering growth of 6.5 per cent and 5.8 per cent, respectively, as revised GST tax structures made several models more affordable for buyers. Data also suggests that passenger vehicle inventory has built up to nearly 60 days, reflecting dealer optimism and festive season readiness.

New Delhi: Auto sales bounced back strongly in the latter part of September this year, posting a 5.22 per cent year-on-year growth, driven by improved consumer sentiment following the rollout of GST 2.0 and the onset of the Navratri festive season. The first three weeks of the month were largely subdued, but demand picked up sharply after September 22.

The auto retail industry is also gearing up for what could be its most successful festive season yet, with October 2025 expected to deliver peak sales during Dhanteras and Diwali. According to FADA, a combination of favourable macroeconomic factors and policy tailwinds has set the stage for a blockbuster month.

"With above-normal monsoon ensuring a strong kharif harvest and the RBI maintaining steady interest rates, rural and urban consumers alike are showing higher purchasing confidence. If logistics and supply chains remain seamless, the industry is on track to witness its best-ever festive retail performance", FADA stated.

Commenting on the September Auto Retail performance, FADA Vice President Sai Giridhar said that September 2025 was an exceptionally unique month for India’s automobile retail industry. The first three weeks were largely muted, with customers holding back in anticipation of the GST 2.0 reforms.

Auto Sales Surge In Late September After GST 2.0 Rollout, Festive Season Demand (ETV Bharat)

However, the dynamics changed dramatically in the final week as Navratri festivities coincided with the implementation of lower GST rates, reviving customer sentiment and accelerating deliveries across most vehicle categories. As a result, the month ended with an overall 5.22% YoY growth, with all segments— except three-wheelers and construction equipment—showing positive momentum.

According to him, across segments, a similar pattern played out; retail remained subdued till 21st September, followed by a surge once GST 2.0 came into effect. The reduction in GST rates, coupled with festive demand, led to renewed enquiries and bookings, although limited billing days restricted the full potential of the rebound.

Dealers used this period to replenish inventory. Stock levels for the PV segment hence rose to around 60 days, reflecting festive preparedness ahead of October’s peak season. "The momentum built in the closing days of September will carry forward into Deepawali, marking a promising end to the 42-day festive period. The festive cheer and confidence it has ignited promise to carry forward with even greater strength into Dhanteras, Diwali, and beyond," he added.