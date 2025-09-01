ETV Bharat / business

ATF Price Cut 1.4 Pc, Commercial LPG Down By Rs 51.50

New Delhi: Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were cut by 1.4 per cent on Monday, while commercial LPG cylinders became cheaper by Rs 51.50, reflecting a drop in global benchmark rates. Jet fuel (ATF) price was reduced by Rs 1,308.41 per kilolitre, or 1.4 per cent, to Rs 90,713.52 per kl in the national capital -- home to one of the busiest airports in the country, according to state-owned fuel retailers.

The reduction comes after two back-to-back monthly increases in prices since July 1. In all, prices were hiked by Rs 8,949.38 per kl in line with the spurt in international oil rates that followed geopolitical tensions and trade wars. This price cut will reduce the burden on commercial airlines, for whom fuel makes up for almost 40 per cent of the operating cost.

No immediate comments could be obtained from the airlines on the impact of the price change. The ATF price in Mumbai was cut to Rs 84,832.83 per kl from Rs 86,077.14, while those in Chennai and Kolkata were increased to Rs 94,151.96 and Rs 93,886.18 per kl, respectively.

Rates differ from city to city, depending on incidence of local taxes such as VAT. Alongside, oil firms reduced the price of commercial LPG used in hotels and restaurants by Rs 51.50 per 19-kg cylinder. Commercial LPG now costs Rs 1,580 in the national capital.

This is the sixth straight reduction in commercial LPG rates. Prices were last reduced by Rs 33.50 per 19-kg cylinder on August 1. In the six reductions, prices have been cut by Rs 223 per bottle since April.