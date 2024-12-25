ETV Bharat / business

ASUSE Report Hints At Robust Growth In Establishments & Employment In Unincorporated Sector In 2023-24

New Delhi: The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Tuesday released the results of the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) for 2023-24, showcasing remarkable growth across establishments, employment, workers, wages and economic productivity in the unincorporated non-agricultural sector.

With a 12.84% increase in establishments and a 10.01% rise in employment during the period between October 2023 and September 2024, the unincorporated sector has registered a robust recovery and expansion after the disruptions caused by Covid-19 pandemic. The Gross Value Added (GVA), which is an important measure of economic performance and productivity, also increased by 16.52% (at current prices) during the period.

Unincorporated Sector Sees Significant Growth In 2023-24 (ASUSE Report)

The unincorporated sector, comprising manufacturing, trade, and other services (excluding construction), added nearly 84 lakh new establishments in 2023-24, taking the total number of establishments from 6.50 crore in 2022-23 to 7.34 crore in 2023-24. The 'other services' sector saw the highest growth in establishments at 23.55%, while the manufacturing sector grew by 13%. The count of establishments for 'other services', trade and manufacturing sectors stood at 3.04 crore, 2.28 crore, and 2.02 crore, respectively.

During this period, the sector's Gross Value Added (GVA) which was mainly driven by the 'other services' sector, also grew by 16.52%. The GVA per worker, which indicates labour productivity, rose to Rs 1,49,742 from Rs 1,41,769, marking a 5.62% improvement. Additionally, the Gross Value of Output (GVO) per establishment increased from Rs 4,63,389 to Rs 4,91,862.

Precisely, 16,842 first stage units (8,523 in rural and 8,319 in urban) have been surveyed, and 4,98,024 establishments (2,73,085 in rural and 2,24,939 in urban) pertaining to these 16,842 surveyed FSUs were canvassed during the period.

Estimated Number Of Establishments & Workers In Rural & Urban Region (ASUSE Report)

Strong Labour Market Performance