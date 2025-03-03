ETV Bharat / business

Assam's Renewal Energy Gets Boost As Hindustan Power Announces Rs 620 Crore Investment

Guwahati: Assam's renewal energy aspirations got a new boost after the Hindustan Power announced to invest Rs. 620 crore in cutting-edge power and battery energy storage projects.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit held in Guwahati recently, reinforcing the company's commitment to accelerating sustainable energy solutions.

Hindustan Power is a leading independent power producer with a global portfolio of renewable and transitional electricity generation assets with a focus on the high-growth Indian market.

Aligned with Hindustan Power's ambitious vision of achieving a 5 GW energy portfolio over the next three years, this investment will drive the development of a 100 MW solar power plant alongside a state-of-the-art 100 MW battery energy storage system.

The chairman of the company, Ratul Puri, said that they will invest Rs. 500 crore for the solar plant and Rs. 120 crore for the battery storage facility, marking a transformative step in Assam’s renewable energy journey.