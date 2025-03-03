Assam's Renewal Energy Gets Boost As Hindustan Power Announces Rs 620 Crore Investment

Guwahati: Assam's renewal energy aspirations got a new boost after the Hindustan Power announced to invest Rs. 620 crore in cutting-edge power and battery energy storage projects.
The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit held in Guwahati recently, reinforcing the company's commitment to accelerating sustainable energy solutions.
Hindustan Power is a leading independent power producer with a global portfolio of renewable and transitional electricity generation assets with a focus on the high-growth Indian market.
Aligned with Hindustan Power's ambitious vision of achieving a 5 GW energy portfolio over the next three years, this investment will drive the development of a 100 MW solar power plant alongside a state-of-the-art 100 MW battery energy storage system.
The chairman of the company, Ratul Puri, said that they will invest Rs. 500 crore for the solar plant and Rs. 120 crore for the battery storage facility, marking a transformative step in Assam’s renewable energy journey.
To be developed in collaboration with the Assam government, these projects will not only enhance the state’s energy infrastructure but also generate employment of more than 5,000 man-days, fostering economic growth and employment opportunities, he said.
“We are proud that Hindustan Power was the first company to develop a large solar power plant in Assam in the year 2016, and the company remains committed to drive the state’s journey of growth in the new era of renewable energy," he said adding that Assam’s dynamic landscape presents incredible opportunities, and the company is excited to deepen their commitment to the state, harnessing its vast potential and contributing to its ambitious renewable energy goals.
It may be mentioned here that Hindustan Power has pioneered industry standards by developing India’s first 5 MW solar power plant and Asia’s first 30 MW renewable energy project.
Puri said that with a strong presence in both domestic and international markets, the company has successfully executed projects across India, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US.
By blending innovation with sustainability, it remains at the forefront of the global energy transition, reinforcing its status as a key player in the renewable energy sector.