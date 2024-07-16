Assam Government, Tata Group Ink Land Lease Deal For Rs 27,000 Crore Semiconductor Plant

Morigaon (Assam): The Assam Government on Tuesday inked an agreement with the Tata Group to lease over 170 acres of land to the company at Jagiroad in the Morigaon district of the state for a Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor plant.

The 60-year lease agreement was finalised at the sub-registrar's office by Tata Group Board member Ranjan Bandopadhyay and Assam Industrial Development Corporation's (AIDC) manager (Technology) and project in-charge Dhiraj Pegu in the presence of District Commissioner (DC) Devasish Sharma.

Senior Tata Group officials, including Kaninika Thakur, Ashish Mishra, and Avinash Dhabade, were also present on the occasion. Speaking to reporters after signing the deal, Sharma said it was a significant day for Assam.

The facility, to be built on the site of the former Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited, is expected to create over 30,000 jobs, with the first phase set to be operational by mid-2025. The transfer of land has been completed. The team from Tata Group informed us that work will commence soon. We express our gratitude to them, the District Commissioner said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually laid the foundation for the plant on March 13.

Tata Group in a statement had said that Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd) would build this facility focusing on three key platform technologies - Wire Bond, Flip Chip, and a differentiated offering called Integrated Systems Packaging (ISP), with plans of expanding the roadmap to advanced packaging technologies in the future.

"These technologies are extremely critical for key applications in India – like automotive (especially electric vehicles), communications, network infrastructure and others. Tata Electronics has already made significant investments in indigenous technology development for all these platforms and has put together a very credible team with over 1,000 years of global domain experience to drive this project," Tata Group had said.

The proposed facility will serve the growing global demands across key market segments like AI, industrial, and consumer electronics. The project is envisioned under the Centre’s Semiconductor policy being driven by the India Semiconductor Mission and the Government of Assam’s Electronics policy, it added.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons had said, “We are in a unique time for the electronics manufacturing market globally and the world is seeking a more secure and resilient electronics supply chain. With our announcement of the semiconductor fab and this strategic project in semiconductor assembly and test, we will be enabling our global customers to base a key part of their semiconductor value chain in India."

"Alongside mitigating global supply chain risks, I am confident that this project will have a transformational impact towards technology-led industrialisation and job creation in the Northeast in particular," Chandrasekaran had said.