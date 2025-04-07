ETV Bharat / business

Asian Markets Plunge With Japan's Nikkei Diving Nearly 8 Pc After Big Meltdown On Wall Street

Currency traders watch monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top center, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 7, 2025. ( AP )

Bangkok: Asian shares nosedived on Monday after the meltdown Friday on Wall Street over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff hikes and the backlash from Beijing. U.S. futures also signaled further weakness. The future for the S&P 500 lost 2.5% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 2.1%. The future for the Nasdaq lost 3.1%.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index lost nearly 8% shortly after the market opened. By midday, it was down 6% at 31,758.28. A circuit breaker briefly suspended trading of Topix futures after an earlier sharp fall in U.S. futures.

Among the biggest losers was Mizuho Financial Group, whose shares sank 11.3%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's stock lost 9.9% as investors panicked over how the trade war may affect the global economy.

Chinese markets often don't follow global trends, but they also tumbled. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 9.4% to 20,703.30, while the Shanghai Composite index lost 6.2% to 3,134.98. E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings fell 10% and Tencent Holdings, another tech giant, lost 9.4%.

South Korea's Kospi lost 4.1% to 2,363.82, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 3.8% to 7,377.70, recovering from a loss of more than 6%. Oil prices sank further, with U.S. benchmark crude down 4%, or $2.50, at $59.49 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gave up $2.25 to $63.33 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 146.70 Japanese yen from 146.94 yen. The yen is often viewed as a safe haven in times of turmoil. The euro slipped to $1.0926 from $1.0962.

On Friday, Wall Street’s worst crisis since COVID slammed into a higher gear. The S&P 500 plummeted 6% and the Dow plunged 5.5%. The Nasdaq composite dropped 5.8%. Market observers expect investors will face more wild swings in the days and weeks to come, with a short-term resolution to the trade war appearing unlikely.

Nathan Thooft, chief investment officer and senior portfolio manager at Manulife Investment Management, said more countries are likely to respond to the U.S. with retaliatory tariffs. Given the large number of countries involved, “it will take a considerable amount of time in our view to work through the various negotiations that are likely to happen.”

“Ultimately, our take is market uncertainly and volatility are likely to persist for some time,” he said. The losses came after China matched President Donald Trump’s big raise in tariffs announced last week, upping the stakes in a trade war that could end with a recession that hurts everyone. Even a better-than-expected report on the U.S. job market, usually the economic highlight of each month, wasn't enough to stop the slide.

So far there have been few, if any, winners in financial markets from the trade war, and China’s response to the U.S. tariffs caused an immediate acceleration of losses in markets worldwide. The Commerce Ministry in Beijing said it would respond to the 34% tariffs imposed by the U.S. on imports from China with its own 34% tariff on imports of all U.S. products beginning April 10, among other measures.