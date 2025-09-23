ETV Bharat / business

Ashwini Vaishnaw Moves To Zoho After PM Modi's 'Swadeshi' Call; Founder Sridhar Vembu Reacts

Vaishnaw also exhorted others to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call for Swadeshi, and adopt indigenous products and services.

In a post on X, the Minister said, "I am moving to Zoho - our own Swadeshi platform for documents, spreadsheets and presentations."

New Delhi: Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said he is shifting to Zoho, the homegrown platform for documents, spreadsheets and presentations, as he urged everyone to opt for 'Swadeshi' products and services.

Responding to the post, Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu thanked Vaishnaw and said, "This is a huge morale boost for our engineers who have worked hard for over two decades to build our product suite. We will make you proud and make our nation proud."

The minister's announcement is part of the central government's wider push to promote homegrown technology and decrease reliance on foreign software.

Headquartered in Tamil Nadu, Zoho makes business software and web-based business tools. The company was founded as AdventNet in 1996 by Vembu and Tony Thomas, both IIT graduates. It transitioned to Zoho Corporation in 2009, releasing its online office suite and subsequently expanding to over 55 cloud-based business applications.

Vaishnaw's shift came on the same day Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while extending greetings to the people on Navratri, urged all citizens to be part of a collective effort to realise the resolve of developed and Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) India by adopting Swadeshi products.

"This time, this auspicious occasion of Navratri is very special. Along with the GST Savings Festival, the mantra of Swadeshi is going to receive new energy during this period. Let us come together in collective efforts for the fulfilment of the resolve for a developed and self-reliant India," PM Modi said in a post on X on Monday.