Lot of Interest In PM Modi's Policies At WEF Meeting In Davos: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said there was a lot of interest globally in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic policies, which would be the focus of discussions at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Vaishnaw, who is leading the Indian delegation at the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting beginning Monday, said there was a lot of interest in India's growth story among the international community, particularly about the digital transformation and the new digital architecture.

"In the World Economic Forum in Davos, there is a lot of interest in understanding our thought process, the prime minister's economic policy, the digital transformation, the way India has created new digital architecture under the Digital India programme and also the way technology has been democratised. There is a lot of interest in this," he said.

There will be detailed discussions about inclusive growth, the investment in social, physical, digital infrastructure and on democratising technology, he added.