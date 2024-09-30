ETV Bharat / business

Ashneer Grover Will Not Be Associated With BharatPe in Any Capacity: Company Statement

New Delhi: Fintech company BharatPe on Monday said that its former co-founder Ashneer Grover will neither be associated with the company in any capacity nor be a part of its shareholding as part of a settlement agreement signed between them.

Grover was removed from the position of Managing Director of BharatPe by the company's board in March 2022. Since then, both parties have been involved in ongoing legal disputes.

"BharatPe has reached a definitive agreement with its former co-founder Ashneer Grover. As part of the settlement, Mr. Grover will not be associated with BharatPe in any capacity nor be a part of the shareholding of the company," BharatPe said in a statement.