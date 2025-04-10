ETV Bharat / business

ArcelorMittal Gets Allocation Of Captive Port In Andhra Pradesh To Setup Steel Plant

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government allocated a captive port at D.L. Puram in the Anakapalli district to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited (AMNS) for the establishment of a 17.80-MTPA integrated steel plant, officials said. The port includes a 2.9 km long waterfront beyond the three nautical miles buffer zone stipulated in the NAOB (Naval Alternative Operations Base - Rambilli port) notification, they said.

The project would be initiated once the AMNS obtains requisite clearance from the Ministries of Defence, Home Affairs and Shipping and other statutory agencies.

According to officials, the captive port would be vital for facilitating trade, attracting investments, and enhancing logistics capacity in the country.

“To enable this, the state has amended the existing restrictions under Clause No. 30.1.1 of the concession agreement with Kakinada Gateway Port Limited, which previously limited the establishment of competitive ports,” they said.