ArcelorMittal Gets Allocation Of Captive Port In Andhra Pradesh To Setup Steel Plant

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government allocated a captive port at D.L. Puram in the Anakapalli district to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited (AMNS) for the establishment of a 17.80-MTPA integrated steel plant, officials said. The port includes a 2.9 km long waterfront beyond the three nautical miles buffer zone stipulated in the NAOB (Naval Alternative Operations Base - Rambilli port) notification, they said.
The project would be initiated once the AMNS obtains requisite clearance from the Ministries of Defence, Home Affairs and Shipping and other statutory agencies.
According to officials, the captive port would be vital for facilitating trade, attracting investments, and enhancing logistics capacity in the country.
“To enable this, the state has amended the existing restrictions under Clause No. 30.1.1 of the concession agreement with Kakinada Gateway Port Limited, which previously limited the establishment of competitive ports,” they said.
Under this project, ArcelorMittal would be obligated to establish a steel plant with a total production capacity of 17.8 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) in two phases.
The first phase (7.3 MMTPA plant) should be complete by 2029 and generate 20,000 jobs. Other obligations as per the contract agreement are to fulfil financial obligations by paying lease rents for the designated land, as directed by the AP Maritime Board, and settle all dues, including waterfront royalty and reclamation costs, as per state regulations.
The government clarified that these conditions are essential to ensure that the project aligns with the state’s broader industrial and economic goals.
