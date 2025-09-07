ETV Bharat / business

Apples Worth Crores Rot As Highway Closure, Floods Hit Kashmir Horticulture

A man collects apples from floodwater at an apple orchard, in Pulwama on Sept 5 2025. ( ANI )

Srinagar: Apple farmers in Kashmir are facing the double whammy of recent floods ravaging their orchards and the produce sent out of the Valley rotting in trucks, at least 1,500 of them, stranded on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

The NH-44 -- the only all-weather road link between Kashmir and the rest of the country -- has been repeatedly closed for traffic since August 24, when landslides triggered by rain damaged a portion of it.

While its closure impacts both travellers and businessmen in the Valley, it is the apple industry that faces the brunt of it since the produce rots in trucks, causing massive losses to the horticulture sector. Amid this, recently, orchards in south Kashmir were damaged as muddy, gushing floodwaters uprooted trees and scattered ripe apples. At many places, several kanals of apple orchards were washed away.

People collect apples from floodwater at an apple orchard, in Pulwama on on Sept 5 2025. (ANI)

The highway remains blocked between Udhampur and Chenani tunnel at Jhakeni and Tharad, a 250-meter stretch, buried by the landslide last month. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, during his visit to the highway last week, said it will take 20-25 days to completely restore the road for traffic.

The Mughal Road, which connects Kashmir with Jammu through Shopian and Rajouri districts, remains the alternative road for traffic. But due to the condition of the road, traffic police have opened it only for light motor vehicles and six-tyre trucks and lorries.

Trucks stranded on Srinagar-Jammu highway (ANI)

“This decision has completely halted the movement of 10, 12 and 14-tyre trucks which carry most of the high-density varieties of apple, pear and peach,” Fayaz Ahmad Malik, president Sopore Fruit Dealers and Growers Association, told ETV Bharat on Sunday.

Malik said around 1200-1500 trucks are stranded on the highway at Qazigund (in south Kashmir's Kulgam district) for two weeks and the fruit in them has started rotting.

He said the government must allow 10, 12, 14-tyre trucks from Mughal road so that the perishable fruit can reach the markets outside Kashmir and the apple sector avoids the losses.

“If the highway status remains the same as it seems from the present condition, Sopore fruit mandi will alone face a loss of Rs 150-200 crore,” he said.