Apple Slashes iPhone Price by up to Rs 6,000 after Govt Proposes Import Duty Cut

New Delhi : Apple has slashed iPhone prices in India in the range of Rs 300-6,000 after the government reduced import duty on mobile phones.

According to the rate list issued by Apple, the imported iPhone Pro model will now cost Rs 5,100-6,000 less.

Apple was earlier selling iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max at a starting price of Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,59,900 each.

The iPhone Pro model with 128 GB storage will now cost Indian buyers Rs 1,29,800, which in percentage terms is a reduction of 3.7 per cent. The price of entry-level iPhone Pro Max with 256 GB storage has come down about 10 per cent to Rs 1,54,000 per unit from Rs 1,59,900.