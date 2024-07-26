ETV Bharat / business

Apple Slashes iPhone Price by up to Rs 6,000 after Govt Proposes Import Duty Cut

author img

By PTI

Published : 14 hours ago

Made-in-India iPhones, including 13, 14 and 15, have seen a decrease in prices by Rs 300 after Apple has slashed prices in India. The price reduction followed the government's announcement on import duty cuts on mobile phones.

Representational Image
Representational Image (AP File Photo)

New Delhi : Apple has slashed iPhone prices in India in the range of Rs 300-6,000 after the government reduced import duty on mobile phones.
According to the rate list issued by Apple, the imported iPhone Pro model will now cost Rs 5,100-6,000 less.

Apple was earlier selling iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max at a starting price of Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,59,900 each.

The iPhone Pro model with 128 GB storage will now cost Indian buyers Rs 1,29,800, which in percentage terms is a reduction of 3.7 per cent. The price of entry-level iPhone Pro Max with 256 GB storage has come down about 10 per cent to Rs 1,54,000 per unit from Rs 1,59,900.

The Made-in-India iPhones, including 13, 14 and 15, have also seen a decrease in prices by Rs 300, while iPhone SE will be cheaper by Rs 2,300. The entry-level iPhone SE will now cost Rs 47,600, down from Rs 49,900.

The price changes come within a week of the government proposing reduction of import duty from 20 per cent to 15 per cent on mobile phones and chargers.

New Delhi : Apple has slashed iPhone prices in India in the range of Rs 300-6,000 after the government reduced import duty on mobile phones.
According to the rate list issued by Apple, the imported iPhone Pro model will now cost Rs 5,100-6,000 less.

Apple was earlier selling iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max at a starting price of Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,59,900 each.

The iPhone Pro model with 128 GB storage will now cost Indian buyers Rs 1,29,800, which in percentage terms is a reduction of 3.7 per cent. The price of entry-level iPhone Pro Max with 256 GB storage has come down about 10 per cent to Rs 1,54,000 per unit from Rs 1,59,900.

The Made-in-India iPhones, including 13, 14 and 15, have also seen a decrease in prices by Rs 300, while iPhone SE will be cheaper by Rs 2,300. The entry-level iPhone SE will now cost Rs 47,600, down from Rs 49,900.

The price changes come within a week of the government proposing reduction of import duty from 20 per cent to 15 per cent on mobile phones and chargers.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IPHONEAPPLEBUDGETINDIAAPPLE CUTS IPHONE PRICESS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.