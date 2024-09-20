ETV Bharat / business

Long Queues Across Apple Stores As iPhone 16 Series Sale Kickstarts In India Today

The premium phone manufacturing company started the sale of iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro on Friday. "The entire iPhone 16 lineup will be available across the country from Friday," an Apple India spokesperson said on Thursday.

Mumbai: The much-anticipated sale of Apple's iPhone 16 kickstarted in India today with long queues seen at the stores early Friday morning. Long queues were seen outside the company's stores in Mumbai and Delhi. A huge crowd gathered outside an Apple store in Mumbai waiting to get their hands on the new iPhone model.

This is the first time the company is selling the iPhone Pro series at a lower price than the previous version mainly owing to an import duty cut in the recent budget. "iPhone 16 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,900 and iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,44,900," the company had said in a statement.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were launched at a starting price of Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,59,900 about a year ago. iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities with the largest ever display size of 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches in the iPhone series.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities. The iPhone 16 Pro series will come with the A18 Pro chip with a 6-core GPU chipset to handle artificial intelligence features in the phone. Apple claims the A18 Pro chip is up to 20 per cent faster than the previous generation, and the 6-core CPU that can run the same workload as the previous generation is 15 per cent faster.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will come with an A18 chip which will have a 6-core CPU, which the company claims is 30 per cent faster than the A16 Bionic chip and faster than all the competition. These devices will have a 5-core GPU up to 40 per cent faster and 35 per cent more efficient than A16 Bionic chips.