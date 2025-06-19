New Boom In Andhra Pradesh: Konaseema's Coconut Shells Fetch Big Demand

Ambajipeta: In Andhra Pradesh, farmers often refer coconut tree as 'Kalpavriksha' (wish-fulfilling tree). Coconut farmers in the state's Konaseema district are now witnessing an increased demand for shells. What was once considered a waste by-product, coconut shells, has now transformed into a valuable asset for these farmers as there is a trend of increasing demand for them.
local farmers say that the coconut shells are now fetching up to Rs 25,000 per ton, a significant increase from the earlier price of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000. Farmers are now converting these shells into charcoal and activated carbon, which has a huge demand in sectors ranging from clean energy to cosmetics and defence.
Used in Defence, Petroleum, and Beauty Products
Speaking to ETV bharat, Dr A Kiriti of Horticultural Research Station in Ambajipeta said, "Coconut shell-based activated carbon has a high surface area due to micro-pores and excellent strength. Therefore, they are used in making gas masks in defence sector, for gas recovery in the petroleum industries, and also in beauty products like face masks, soaps, and creams.”
He said that high-temperature processing transforms powdered coconut shells into activated carbon, a highly sought-after material for filtration, purification, and cosmetic applications. "This process unlocks the shells' potential, turning it into a valuable resource due to activated carbon's ability to adsorb impurities."
India is a major player in the global coconut industry, ranking as one of the top producers in the world. Coconuts are cultivated extensively across various states, contributing significantly to the country’s economy and providing livelihoods for many farmers. The top five largest coconut-producing states in India are Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.
Rs 55 Crore Industry
In Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, coconut is cultivated in about 1.26 lakh acres. Each acre yields around 6,000 coconuts annually, with about 45 percent of them processed into shells. On an average, each coconut produces about 80 grams of shell. For one ton of shells, 12,500 coconuts are needed Experts estimate that shells worth nearly Rs 55 crore are produced in this region every year, suggesting a new boom for coconut farmers.
Traditionally, coconut shells were used to make toys, decorative items, or charcoal using basic methods. But that’s changing fast. Now, industries are making precision-heated clean energy chips (semiconductor devices)from charcoal from coconut shells.