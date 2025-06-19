ETV Bharat / business

New Boom In Andhra Pradesh: Konaseema's Coconut Shells Fetch Big Demand

Ambajipeta: In Andhra Pradesh, farmers often refer coconut tree as 'Kalpavriksha' (wish-fulfilling tree). Coconut farmers in the state's Konaseema district are now witnessing an increased demand for shells. What was once considered a waste by-product, coconut shells, has now transformed into a valuable asset for these farmers as there is a trend of increasing demand for them.

local farmers say that the coconut shells are now fetching up to Rs 25,000 per ton, a significant increase from the earlier price of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000. Farmers are now converting these shells into charcoal and activated carbon, which has a huge demand in sectors ranging from clean energy to cosmetics and defence.

Used in Defence, Petroleum, and Beauty Products

Speaking to ETV bharat, Dr A Kiriti of Horticultural Research Station in Ambajipeta said, "Coconut shell-based activated carbon has a high surface area due to micro-pores and excellent strength. Therefore, they are used in making gas masks in defence sector, for gas recovery in the petroleum industries, and also in beauty products like face masks, soaps, and creams.”

He said that high-temperature processing transforms powdered coconut shells into activated carbon, a highly sought-after material for filtration, purification, and cosmetic applications. "This process unlocks the shells' potential, turning it into a valuable resource due to activated carbon's ability to adsorb impurities."