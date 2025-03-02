ETV Bharat / business

US Tariff Related Developments, Global Trends, FIIs Trading Key Drivers For Markets This Week: Analysts

New Delhi: Equity markets will take cues from the US tariff-related developments, global trends and trading activity of foreign investors this week, analysts said.

Markets may face volatile trends going ahead as investor sentiment continues to remain weak due to escalating trade tariff concerns and foreign fund outflows, experts noted. In February alone, the NSE Nifty tanked 1,383.7 points or 5.88 per cent. The BSE Sensex lost 4,302.47 points or 5.55 per cent last month.

From its record peak of 85,978.25 hit on September 27 last year, the BSE benchmark index is down 12,780.15 points or 14.86 per cent. The Nifty dropped 4,152.65 points or 15.80 per cent from its lifetime high of 26,277.35 hit on September 27, 2024.

"Investors will be closely watching key events, including the tariff policy and jobless claims. In the near term, market conditions are expected to remain weak, with a gradual recovery anticipated as earnings improve from Q1 FY26 and global trade policy uncertainties subside," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

From a macroeconomic space, the announcement of HSBC manufacturing and services PMI data during the week would also be tracked by investors. "We expect the market to continue to trade with weakness due to weak global sentiments and lack of domestic triggers," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

The Indian economy grew by 6.2 per cent in the December quarter, recovering sequentially from seven-quarter lows, but the expansion came in lower than last year and at a time when it faces growing headwinds from the threat of a US tariff war.