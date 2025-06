ETV Bharat / business

RBI's Interest Rate Decision, Macroeco Data, Global Trends to Drive Stock Mkts This Week: Analysts

New Delhi: RBI's interest rate decision, macroeconomic data announcements and global trends are the key factors that would dictate the momentum in the equity market this week, analysts said.

Moreover, trading activity of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and developments on the tariffs front would also guide investors' sentiment, experts noted.

"Looking ahead, all eyes will be on the outcome of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for June 6. Additionally, with the new month beginning, participants will track high-frequency data including auto sales numbers and other economic indicators. Updates on the progress of monsoon and the trend in FII flows will also be closely monitored," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Globally, developments in the US bond market and any updates regarding the ongoing trade negotiations will continue to influence investor sentiment, he added.

The Indian economy expanded at a faster pace than expected in the last quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, helping clock a 6.5 per cent growth rate in the year that elevated its size to USD 3.9 trillion and held promise of crossing the world's fourth-largest economy Japan in FY26.