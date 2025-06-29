ETV Bharat / business

Amul, Mother Dairy, Britannia, Nandani, Dabur: Know The Ranking Of Top Indian Food Brands

File - Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects an exhibition by Amul during the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, in Ahmedabad on 22 Feb, 2024 ( ANI )

New Delhi: Amul has retained its position as India's top food brand, with a brand value of USD 4.1 billion, followed by Delhi-NCR-based Mother Dairy with USD 1.15 billion brand value, as per the latest Brand Finance report.

Britannia was ranked third on India's top food brand list, while Karnataka-based dairy cooperative Nandini was at the fourth rank and Dabur was at the fifth place. Amul has retained its position as India's No. 1 food brand, according to the Brand Finance India 100 - 2025 report, a statement by Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) that markets under the Amul brand.

"Mother Dairy has been ranked 2 in India's Top 5 Food Brands for 2025, up from 3rd position last year," the NCR based company said in a separate statement. UK-based Brand Finance is an independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy.

Mother Dairy now holds the 35th spot among India's top 100 brands across industries, as against 41st position in 2024. Amul bagged the 17th place in the top 100 Indian brands.

GCMMF's MD Jayen Mehta and Mother Dairy MD Manish Bandlish noted that this recognition is the result of their strong commitment to provide quality products to consumers.

Mehta said, "It reflects the collective efforts of millions of dairy farmers and our unwavering commitment to providing high-quality, affordable food and dairy products to consumers."