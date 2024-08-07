ETV Bharat / business

Amid Massive Crisis, Indo-Bangla Trade Resumes Partially; Expected To Normalise Soon

Kolkata: Trade between India and Bangladesh, which has halted since August 5, resumed partially through several land ports in West Bengal on Wednesday, officials said. Trade, mostly of perishable goods, resumed in land ports at Hili, Changrabandha, Mahadipur, Fulbari, and Gojadanga.'

Export from Petrapole, South Asia's largest land port in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, is expected to commence on Thursday, officials said after a meeting between the land port authorities of the two countries.

Sajedur Rahman, general secretary of the Benapole C&F Staff Association, said, "A meeting was held between two land ports and we expect that trade will resume at 6 am tomorrow." Benapole is located on the Bangladesh side of Petrapole border in West Bengal.

The Director General of the Border Security Force visited Petrapole on Tuesday to review the situation along the international boundary amid the crisis in Bangladesh. "Some cargo movement has started via Ghojadanga for the Bangladeshi side. This is possible as the situation in Bhomra, the neighbouring country's counterpart to Ghojadanga, remains stable," said Joydev Sarkar, an office-bearer of the Carrying & Forwarding Agents Welfare Association.

Key commodities like black stone, chillies, turmeric, and wheat bran are exported to Bangladesh from the North 24 Parganas district land port. Another trader noted that trucks in Malda's Mahadipur are also being prepared for exporting cargo. A C&F agent association official in Bangladesh's Benapole port said trade has not yet resumed from Petrapole border.