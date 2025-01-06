Amid Congress Opposition, Assam CM Leads Road Show In Mumbai To Woo Investors

Guwahati: Amid stiff opposition from the Congress, the BJP-led government in Assam has gone ahead with the proposed Advantage Assam 2.0 and held a road show in Mumbai on Monday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had been in Mumbai for the last three days meeting top industrialists including the Chairman of Tata Group, Noel Tata, Director of the Adani Group, Jeet Adani, and the chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Gopal Mahindra etc.

"At the #AdvantageAssam2 Roadshow in Mumbai today, I laid down our Govt's vision of turning Assam as an industrialised State and laying the red carpet for industries with a ₹25,000cr PLI scheme and customised incentives on offer. Join us on 25th and 26th February in Guwahati," said the Assam Chief Minister Sarma on his X handle on Monday evening.

Addressing the audience at the Roadshow, Sarma emphasised Assam's rapid transformation into a leading investment destination, underscoring the government's commitment to creating a business-friendly environment.

He pointed out, "Assam is strategically located and within three hours flying time from Guwahati, industries can access 30 per cent of world population across about 14 countries. Thus, making Assam as an ideal hub for trade and cultural exchange. It is one of the most peaceful destinations in India, undergoing comprehensive development with a soaring GSDP."

The ambitious plan of the Assam government to hold the second edition of the investment summit, however, came in for flak from the opposition Congress, who has recently demanded a white paper on the achievements of the first edition of the Advantage Assam held in Assam way back in 2018.

"While 209 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth nearly ₹1 lakh crore were signed during the first edition of Advantage Assam Global Investors' Summit, only ₹6,575.84 crore has materialised across eight industries," said Assam's Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia.

"We want a white paper from the government on the outcomes of Advantage Assam 1.0 before holding this second edition," he said, adding that the government must inform the people of the state what percentage of investments from the signed MoUs has been realised?

"Everyone remembers the foreign tours undertaken by the Ministers of the Assam cabinet ahead of the Advantage Assam 1.0. The government must inform the people (how) much was spent on the summit and foreign tours by ministers and MLAs?" Saikia said.

The second edition of Advantage Assam is scheduled for February 24 to 25, 2025. The BJP-led government in Assam is promoting the second edition of the Advantage Assam 2.0 as the largest investment promotion and facilitation initiative by the Government, highlighting the state’s geostrategic advantages and its potential as a major investment destination.

With its strategic location having proximity to several Southeast Asian nations, the government is promoting the state's potential in sectors such as agriculture, food processing, handicrafts, tourism, and information technology.