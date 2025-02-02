ETV Bharat / business

Allocation For Export Promotion Schemes Dips 17 PC To Rs 2,250 CR In FY26 Budget

New Delhi: The government has earmarked Rs 2,250 crore for export promotion schemes for 2025-26, down 17 per cent from Rs 2,718.73 crore allocated in the revised Budget estimates for 2024-25.

According to the Budget document, the allocation for the Department of Commerce has dipped to Rs 5,300.99 crore for the next fiscal as against Rs 5,624 crore in the revised estimates (RE) for the ongoing fiscal year.

Under export promotion schemes, no fund is allocated for market access initiatives (MAI) and interest equalisation schemes. Though the scheme ended on December 31, 2024, the exporting community has been pitching hard for its extension. Now the government has announced plans to roll out an export promotion mission.

"New scheme namely, Export Promotion Mission, has been formulated to act as a catalyst to facilitate India's export competitiveness," it said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on Saturday said that through the mission, the government will facilitate exporters to get easy access to credit, cross-border factoring support, and support to MSMEs to tackle non-tariff measures in overseas markets.

Funds for the Duty Drawback Scheme too have dipped to Rs 181.9 crore for 2025-26 as against Rs 258.2 crore in the RE for 2024-25. A duty drawback is a duty neutralisation scheme designed to promote exports.

Its aim is to compensate for all duties or taxes embedded in the manufacturing cost of export products. The basic concept of the scheme is that export products should not carry the country's taxes so that these are revenue-neutral and can compete on an equal footing in the world market.

However, allocations for tea, coffee, rubber and spices boards have increased to Rs 771.55 crore, Rs 280 crore, Rs 360.31 crore and Rs 153.81 crore, respectively for the next fiscal.