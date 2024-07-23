ETV Bharat / business

Count Down Begins For Modi 3.0 Government's First Union Budget; Here Are Top 8 Points

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will present the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government on Tuesday, July 23, during the monsoon session of Parliament, faces the challenge of fostering economic growth while controlling inflation and adhering to the path of fiscal consolidation.

All eyes are on the full budget as the Interim Budget on February 1 saw no major policy shifts or new benefits for the middle class. The Union Budget is expected to provide support to the productive sectors of the economy by finding a fine balance between supporting investment and consumption.

Again, addressing the demands of key allies like N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), whose support was crucial for the BJP to secure its third consecutive term despite falling short of a majority in the recent Lok Sabha elections, is crucial.