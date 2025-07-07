No Cards, No Queues, No Paper: All About India’s First UPI-Based Bank In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: India’s first completely UPI-powered bank branch has been launched in Koramangala here in Karnataka by fintech firm Slice. This experimental branch offers a fully digital banking experience, eliminating the need for debit cards or physical paperwork. All basic services, including account opening and cash deposit and withdrawal, are powered through UPI (Unified Payments Interface).

Located on the well-known 80 Feet Road in the Koramangala area, the branch features UPI-integrated ATMs and digital kiosks. Customers can use UPI apps to carry out transactions without the need for a debit card. The branch also includes a robotic assistant that helps guide visitors through the digital process.

According to Slice, “This pilot branch enables users to experience minimal human interaction while accessing key banking services like account setup, cash deposits, and withdrawals—all through UPI.”

Customers visiting the branch can open a savings account using tablets placed within the premises. The digital kiosks allow them to carry out their banking activities through scanning QR codes linked to UPI apps.

The presence of a humanoid robot in the branch, programmed to assist customers and explain the UPI-powered banking process, has attracted considerable attention online. A video showcasing this robotic assistant and UPI features has gone viral on social media platforms.

A tweet from @peakbengaluru described the branch as “a full-blown UPI bank with no debit cards, no forms—just scan and deposit or withdraw cash. And of course, there’s a robot!”

Initial responses to the new banking model have been largely positive. Several users have praised the convenience and speed of the system. The move is being seen as a significant step toward enhancing digital banking accessibility and reducing reliance on physical banking infrastructure.

In addition to launching the UPI-based branch, Slice has introduced a UPI-linked credit card with no annual or joining fees. This card offers up to 3% cashback on purchases and a “Slice in 3” facility that allows customers to split payments into three interest-free EMIs.

The launch of this UPI-only branch marks a milestone in India’s ongoing push towards digital financial inclusion and could serve as a model for future banking innovations across the country.