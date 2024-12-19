ETV Bharat / business

Airtel Prepays Rs 3,626 Cr To Govt, Clearing All Dues For Spectrum Purchased In 2016

Bharti Airtel has prepaid to the Department of Telecom to clear all its liabilities for spectrum it had acquired in 2016.

Airtel Prepays Rs 3,626 Cr To Govt, Clearing All Dues For Spectrum Purchased In 2016
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 18 minutes ago

Updated : 11 minutes ago

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel has prepaid Rs 3,626 crore to the Department of Telecom to clear all its liabilities for spectrum it had acquired in 2016, the company said on Thursday.

With this payment, Bharti Airtel has now prepaid all its spectrum dues that had interest costs higher than 8.65 per cent, the company said in a statement.

"Bharti Airtel has prepaid Rs 3,626 crore to the Department of Telecom (Government of India) clearing all its liabilities for spectrum it had acquired in 2016," the statement said.

Airtel has prepaid a total of Rs 28,320 crore of spectrum liabilities this calendar year, the company said.

