Airtel Completes Landing Of SEA-ME-WE-6 Submarine Cable In Chennai

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has completed the landing of the new SEA-ME-WE 6 submarine cable system in Chennai. The company recently landed the SEA-ME-WE 6 (Southeast Asia-Middle East-West Europe-6 or SMW6) cable in Mumbai on December 30, 2024.

"The cable landing, both in Mumbai and Chennai, will be fully integrated with Airtel's data centre arm, Nxtra by Airtel, at its large facilities in the respective cities with an aim to enable global hyperscalers and businesses in the country to seamlessly access international connectivity and data centre services," Bharti Airtel said in a release.

These cable landings were completed by SubCom, a leading supplier of subsea fibre optic cable data systems responsible for the engineering, manufacture and installation of SEA-ME-WE-6. Cable landing stations connect submarine cable systems with land-based networks.

According to the release, the 21,700 Rkm (route kilometres) submarine cable system connects India to Singapore and France (Marseille) crossing Egypt through terrestrial cables. With this, Airtel has further enhanced its network presence with diversified capacity in the submarine cable system, globally.

Sharat Sinha, Director and CEO of Airtel Business, said this new investment and milestone would further improve the company's secure, diverse and scalable global network.