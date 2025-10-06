ETV Bharat / business

Airtel Business Bags Multi-Year Contract For Indian Railway Security Operations Centre

New Delhi: Airtel Business, the enterprise arm of Bharti Airtel, on Monday announced it has bagged a multi-year contract from Indian Railway Security Operations Centre (IRSOC) to deliver security services.

Airtel will design, build, implement and operate a greenfield, multi-layered cybersecurity protection ecosystem that will serve as a defence barrier to safeguard the Indian Railways' IT backbone, while ensuring uninterrupted, secure and seamless digital operation, according to a release.

With centralised security controls, Airtel Business will build multi-layer protection to secure the expansive database of the railways.

"Airtel Business wins multi-year contract for the Indian Railway Security Operations Centre (IRSOC)," the release said, but did not divulge the financial details of the order.

Ensuring a resilient and compliant secure backend, Airtel Business will also safeguard the end-to-end digital operations of the country's railway services, which include 1,60,000 employees distributed across 26 locations. The stack will include technologies along with Make in India cybersecurity products, and deliver a sovereign, compliant and AI-embedded security ecosystem geared for critical infrastructure protection.

The country's railway services are a vital national asset that operate over 13,000 trains daily, serve more than 20 million commuters and enable millions of digital transactions each day, while transporting over 1.5 billion tonnes of freight annually.

Safeguarding this immense flow of critical data, including sensitive customer identities, payment details, as well as key operational databases for ticketing, train tracking, freight, and signalling, is crucial in today's era of intensifying cyber threats, the release noted.