ETV Bharat / business

Airtel To Acquire Entire 400 MHz Spectrum Of Adani Data Networks

Bharti Airtel is set to acquire rights to use the entire 400 megahertz spectrum of Adani Data Networks.

Bharti Airtel is set to acquire rights to use the entire 400 megahertz spectrum of Adani Data Networks.
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 22, 2025 at 4:17 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said the company, along with its subsidiary Bharti Hexacom Limited, will acquire rights to use the entire 400 megahertz spectrum of Adani Data Networks.

Adani Data Networks (ADNL) had acquired 400 MHz spectrum in 26 gigahertz band for about Rs 212 crore through an auction held in 2022.

"Bharti Airtel Limited and its subsidiary Bharti Hexacom Limited have entered into definitive agreements with Adani Data Networks Limited (ADNL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, to acquire rights to use of 400 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz band in Gujarat (100 MHz), Mumbai (100 MHz), Andhra Pradesh (50 MHz), Rajasthan (50 MHz), Karnataka (50 MHz) and Tamil Nadu (50 MHz)," the statement said.

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said the company, along with its subsidiary Bharti Hexacom Limited, will acquire rights to use the entire 400 megahertz spectrum of Adani Data Networks.

Adani Data Networks (ADNL) had acquired 400 MHz spectrum in 26 gigahertz band for about Rs 212 crore through an auction held in 2022.

"Bharti Airtel Limited and its subsidiary Bharti Hexacom Limited have entered into definitive agreements with Adani Data Networks Limited (ADNL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, to acquire rights to use of 400 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz band in Gujarat (100 MHz), Mumbai (100 MHz), Andhra Pradesh (50 MHz), Rajasthan (50 MHz), Karnataka (50 MHz) and Tamil Nadu (50 MHz)," the statement said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ADANI DATA NETWORKS400 MHZ SPECTRUM OF ADANIAIRTEL ACQUIRE ADANI DATA NETWORKS

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.