Airbus Appoints Jürgen Westermeier As President, MD For India, South Asia

New Delhi: Airbus has appointed Jürgen Westermeier as the President and Managing Director for India and South Asia. The appointment of 53-year-old Jürgen, currently the Executive Vice-President and Chief Procurement Officer at Airbus, will be effective from September 1, the aircraft maker said in a release on Wednesday.

He will succeed Rémi Maillard, who will become Executive Vice-President Engineering for Commercial Aircraft and Head of Technology at Airbus. India is a key market for Airbus, which has a significant presence in commercial aircraft and defence segments.

"In his new role, Jürgen will spearhead Airbus’ business in India and South Asia, across Commercial Aircraft, Defence and Space, and Helicopters. He will be responsible for commercial aircraft sales and for expanding the company’s footprint in the region, which includes services, engineering, digital, innovation and training.

"Jürgen will also help advance Airbus’ commitment to 'Make in India' by supporting the company’s campaigns aligned to this vision," the release said.

He joined Airbus as Chief Procurement Officer in 2020, where he was in charge of procurement across Airbus divisions. According to the release, forging strong partnerships with suppliers, he led the development and application of procurement processes and tools across the company. Jürgen, who holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Karlsruhe, Germany, started his career in 1998 with BMW.

