Air India Unveils New Fare Families With Flexible, Personalised Travel Options

Gurugram: Air India has revamped its fare structure with the introduction of simplified and enhanced fare families across its four cabin classes—Economy, Premium Economy, Business, and First Class.

The new fare was effective structure from October 17, 2024. The new fare families aim to provide a more flexible and personalised travel experience, catering to evolving customer preferences both in domestic and international markets, the airline said.

The new fare families include a total of eight options across these cabin classes: Economy: Value, Classic, Flex, Premium Economy: Classic, Flex, Business: Classic, Flex, and First Class: First.

Each fare family offers different bundles of services, with features like increased baggage allowance and more flexibility in cancellation and date changes, available for a nominal additional fee. Air India plans to expand these offerings over time to offer greater choice and convenience to travellers, the airline said.