Air India Unveils New Fare Families With Flexible, Personalised Travel Options

Gurugram: Air India has revamped its fare structure with the introduction of simplified and enhanced fare families across its four cabin classes—Economy, Premium Economy, Business, and First Class.
The new fare was effective structure from October 17, 2024. The new fare families aim to provide a more flexible and personalised travel experience, catering to evolving customer preferences both in domestic and international markets, the airline said.
The new fare families include a total of eight options across these cabin classes: Economy: Value, Classic, Flex, Premium Economy: Classic, Flex, Business: Classic, Flex, and First Class: First.
Each fare family offers different bundles of services, with features like increased baggage allowance and more flexibility in cancellation and date changes, available for a nominal additional fee. Air India plans to expand these offerings over time to offer greater choice and convenience to travellers, the airline said.
"Despite the fare restructuring, Air India remains committed to providing a consistent full-service flying experience. Passengers across all fare families will enjoy complimentary hot meals, free check-in baggage allowances (in addition to carry-on baggage), and the chance to earn reward points through Air India’s Flying Returns loyalty program," it said.
Air India has also restructured its fare families for the European and UK markets. The introduction of a more affordable ‘Value’ fare option in the economy offers travellers one checked bag weighing 23 kg with limited travel flexibility. For those seeking more baggage allowance and flexibility, the ‘Classic’ and ‘Flex’ fare options will continue to provide two checked bags (23 kg each), the airline added.
Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer of Air India, said, "We have rebranded and simplified the fare families to provide a unique product and service value proposition at each price point. This move addresses the evolving preferences of today's travellers and moves away from the outdated one-size-fits-all approach."
Bookings for Air India’s new fare families are now available through all major channels, including the airline’s website, mobile app, online travel agencies (OTAs), and travel agents, it said.