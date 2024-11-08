Air India Unveils ‘Fly Prior’ Service, Announces Leadership Changes Post Vistara Merger

Gurugram: Air India has launched an innovative new service called 'Fly Prior' to provide greater flexibility to its passengers travelling within India. This service allows travellers to make last-minute changes to their travel plans by opting for an earlier departure on the same day.
This announcement comes on the heels of Air India’s strategic leadership changes following its upcoming merger with Vistara, set for 12 November 2024.
The newly introduced ‘Fly Prior’ service offers Air India passengers the flexibility to board a flight up to 12 hours earlier than their originally booked departure, provided both flights are scheduled on the same day. This provides travellers with an opportunity to adjust their plans on short notice, whether it’s for an urgent appointment or just to reach their destination sooner.
The service is subject to seat availability in the same class as the original booking. Passengers can avail themselves of the ‘Fly Prior’ service exclusively at Air India’s ticketing counters and check-in desks located at airports across India, the airline said.
Gold and Platinum members of Air India’s Flying Returns loyalty program can enjoy this service free of charge, while other guests can access it for a reasonable additional fee, it added.
The pricing structure for the ‘Fly Prior’ service is as follows:
• INR 2,199 for flights between major cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune
• INR 1,499 for flights to or from other destinations within India
Passengers opting for this service will receive instant confirmation of their new booking and can immediately check in their baggage. Any previously purchased ancillary services, like excess baggage, upgrades, or priority handling, will be transferred to the earlier flight, except for seat selection and special meal requests. This seamless process ensures that travellers are not inconvenienced by their change in schedule, it said.
The Air India Group also revealed a series of management changes as part of the upcoming merger with Vistara.
Key leadership transitions include:
• Vinod Kannan, CEO of Vistara and Chief Integration Officer for the merger, will continue in the latter role after the merger, reporting directly to Campbell Wilson, CEO of Air India.
• Deepak Rajawat, Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer, will take on the role of Chief Financial Officer at Air India Express and support Group CFO Sanjay Sharma in strategic initiatives.
• Capt. Hamish Maxwell, SVP of Flight Operations at Vistara, will assume an advisory role with Air India Express CEO Aloke Singh, while Capt. Pushpinder Singh returns to his flying duties.
• Deepa Chadha and Vinod Bhatt, senior leaders from Vistara, will transition to other Tata group companies, while Vistara’s CFO Niyant Maru will retire after completing his term.
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said, "This merger is a significant milestone in the aviation sector. We are excited to formalise a leadership team that blends expertise from all four legacy airlines. These transitions will ensure we continue to lead in the next phase of Air India’s transformation.”