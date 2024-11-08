ETV Bharat / business

Air India Unveils ‘Fly Prior’ Service, Announces Leadership Changes Post Vistara Merger

Gurugram: Air India has launched an innovative new service called 'Fly Prior' to provide greater flexibility to its passengers travelling within India. This service allows travellers to make last-minute changes to their travel plans by opting for an earlier departure on the same day.

This announcement comes on the heels of Air India’s strategic leadership changes following its upcoming merger with Vistara, set for 12 November 2024.

The newly introduced ‘Fly Prior’ service offers Air India passengers the flexibility to board a flight up to 12 hours earlier than their originally booked departure, provided both flights are scheduled on the same day. This provides travellers with an opportunity to adjust their plans on short notice, whether it’s for an urgent appointment or just to reach their destination sooner.

The service is subject to seat availability in the same class as the original booking. Passengers can avail themselves of the ‘Fly Prior’ service exclusively at Air India’s ticketing counters and check-in desks located at airports across India, the airline said.

Gold and Platinum members of Air India’s Flying Returns loyalty program can enjoy this service free of charge, while other guests can access it for a reasonable additional fee, it added.

The pricing structure for the ‘Fly Prior’ service is as follows:

• INR 2,199 for flights between major cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune

• INR 1,499 for flights to or from other destinations within India