Air India Unveils 'AEYE Vision' For AI-Powered Real-Time Trip Updates

By ETV Bharat Business Team

Published : 6 hours ago

Updated : 5 hours ago

Air India has launched 'AEYE Vision', a pioneering AI-driven feature in its mobile app that enhances passenger convenience by providing real-time trip updates through simple scans. This technology allows users to access flight details, boarding passes, baggage status, and meal options with minimal manual input, aiming to streamline travel interactions and improve the overall app experience.

New Delhi: Tata-owned Air India has introduced a groundbreaking feature on its mobile app, named 'AEYE Vision', becoming the first airline in India to integrate AI-driven computer vision technology for enhanced passenger convenience. This innovative addition aims to provide real-time trip updates and streamline user interaction by allowing passengers to access critical travel information through simple scans.

AEYE Vision enables travellers to retrieve flight details, boarding passes, baggage status, and meal options by scanning codes on their tickets, boarding passes, or baggage tags. The feature is designed to minimise manual data entry and is conveniently accessible from the top-right corner of the Air India mobile app's homepage and other relevant sections.

Key functionalities of AEYE Vision include:

Boarding Pass: Scan to automatically update journey details in the 'My Trips' section and check flight and baggage status.

Baggage Tag: Track checked-in bags, including notifications about their loading, unloading, and readiness for pickup.

Ticket: Initiate web check-in, add trip details to 'My Trips', and monitor flight and baggage status by scanning the ticket.

Moreover, AEYE Vision enhances the mobile app experience by allowing users to either scan documents with their phone camera or upload images from their gallery. The app then processes these inputs to provide instant, relevant actions.

Dr. Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Air India, said, "Modern computer vision technologies, leveraging artificial neural networks, offer accuracy that rivals human perception. This advancement has the potential to significantly reduce data entry tasks on mobile devices. We are excited to integrate this cutting-edge AI technology to enhance the user experience and simplify our passengers' journeys."

Looking ahead, Air India plans to expand the app's capabilities with features such as baggage dimension checks, passport scans, image-based destination searches, and augmented reality destination details in the coming months.

TRIP UPDATES, AEYE VISION, AI POWERED REAL TIME UPDATES, AI BOARDING PASS, AIR INDIA UNVEILS AEYE VISION

