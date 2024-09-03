ETV Bharat / business

Air India Unveils 'AEYE Vision' For AI-Powered Real-Time Trip Updates

New Delhi: Tata-owned Air India has introduced a groundbreaking feature on its mobile app, named 'AEYE Vision', becoming the first airline in India to integrate AI-driven computer vision technology for enhanced passenger convenience. This innovative addition aims to provide real-time trip updates and streamline user interaction by allowing passengers to access critical travel information through simple scans.

AEYE Vision enables travellers to retrieve flight details, boarding passes, baggage status, and meal options by scanning codes on their tickets, boarding passes, or baggage tags. The feature is designed to minimise manual data entry and is conveniently accessible from the top-right corner of the Air India mobile app's homepage and other relevant sections.

Key functionalities of AEYE Vision include:

Boarding Pass: Scan to automatically update journey details in the 'My Trips' section and check flight and baggage status.

Baggage Tag: Track checked-in bags, including notifications about their loading, unloading, and readiness for pickup.