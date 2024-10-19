ETV Bharat / business

Air India To Launch Daily Non-Stop Flight Between Bengaluru and London Heathrow

Gurugram: Air India has announced a new daily non-stop service between Bengaluru and London Heathrow starting 27 October 2024. This strategic move shifts Air India's Bengaluru flights from London Gatwick to London Heathrow, one of the busiest international airports in the world, offering enhanced connectivity and convenience for travelers.

The frequency on the Bengaluru-London route will increase from five times a week to daily service, the airline said. The route will be serviced by Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring 18 flat beds in business class and 238 economy seats, providing a total of 3,584 seats weekly between the two cities.

Air India already operates 31 weekly flights to London Heathrow from Delhi and Mumbai, and the inclusion of Bengaluru will connect all three of Air India’s major hubs to this prominent destination. Despite this shift, Air India will continue to offer flights to London Gatwick from Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Goa, and Kochi with a total of 12 weekly services.