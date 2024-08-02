ETV Bharat / business

Air India Suspends Tel Aviv Flights Till August 8

New Delhi: Air India on Friday announced suspending flights to Tel Aviv till August 8, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. The Tata Group-owned airline operates five weekly flights to the Israeli city from the national capital.

"In view of the ongoing situation in parts of the Middle East, we have suspended the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect up to and including 08 August 2024. We are continuously monitoring the situation...," the carrier said in a post on X.

The airline also said it was extending support to passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. On Thursday, Air India cancelled its flight to Tel Aviv.