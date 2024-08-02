ETV Bharat / business

Air India Suspends Tel Aviv Flights Till August 8

By PTI

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 3:44 PM IST

Amidst the tensions brewing over parts of the Middle East following the combat between Israel and Hamas, the Tata Group-owned airline on Friday announced a suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until August 8.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Air India on Friday announced suspending flights to Tel Aviv till August 8, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. The Tata Group-owned airline operates five weekly flights to the Israeli city from the national capital.

"In view of the ongoing situation in parts of the Middle East, we have suspended the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect up to and including 08 August 2024. We are continuously monitoring the situation...," the carrier said in a post on X.

The airline also said it was extending support to passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. On Thursday, Air India cancelled its flight to Tel Aviv.

Tensions continue to remain high in the Middle East amid conflict between Israel and various groups, including Hamas. Earlier this year also, Air India had briefly suspended flights to Tel Aviv at different points of time due to the Middle East tensions.

After nearly five months, the carrier had recommenced the services to the Israeli city on March 3. Air India had suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv starting on October 7, 2023, after the Hamas group's attack on the Israeli city.

