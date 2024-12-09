Air India Soars Higher With 100 More Airbus Jets, Eyes Global Expansion

Gurugram: Air India has further solidified its position as a key player in the global aviation sector by placing an order for 100 additional Airbus aircraft. This latest acquisition includes 10 widebody A350s and 90 narrowbody A320 Family aircraft, such as the A321neo. The announcement comes as part of the airline’s ambitious efforts to modernise and expand its fleet under the Tata Group’s ownership.

This new order adds to the record-breaking firm order of 470 aircraft Air India placed with Airbus and Boeing in 2023. Of these, 250 were Airbus models, comprising 40 A350s and 210 A320 Family aircraft. With the latest addition, the airline’s total Airbus orders for 2023 now stand at 350 aircraft, further strengthening its fleet expansion plans.

Strategic Maintenance Partnership with Airbus

Air India also revealed it has selected Airbus’ Flight Hour Services-Component (FHS-C) to support the maintenance of its A350 fleet. This partnership is aimed at optimising the reliability and performance of its widebody aircraft through comprehensive engineering services and integrated component support. Airbus will also maintain on-site stock in Delhi to enhance operational efficiency for Air India’s growing A350 fleet.

Leadership Insights

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India, emphasised the growing demand for air travel from India and its global potential. “With India’s passenger growth outpacing the rest of the world, its significantly improving infrastructure and an aspirational young population increasingly going global, we see a clear case for Air India to expand its future fleet beyond the firm orders of the 470 aircraft placed last year. These additional 100 Airbus aircraft will help position Air India on the path to greater growth and contribute to our mission of building Air India into a world-class airline that connects India to every corner of the world,” Chandrasekaran said.

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury echoed this optimism, stating, “Having personally witnessed the formidable growth of the Indian aviation sector in recent months, I am glad to see Air India renew its trust in Airbus. Through this continued partnership, we are committed to supporting the success of Air India’s Vihaan. AI transformation plan under Tata’s vision and leadership.”

A Growing Fleet for a Global Vision

With six A350s already delivered, Air India is the first Indian carrier to operate this advanced aircraft type, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines. Renowned for fuel efficiency and passenger comfort, the A350s are currently flying non-stop routes from Delhi to London and New York, offering a premium travel experience. The A320 Family aircraft, featuring CFM LEAP 1-A engines, remains the backbone of Air India’s domestic and short-haul operations.