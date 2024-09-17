Air India Launches Major Refurbishment Program for Legacy Fleet

Gurugram (Haryana): Air India has officially launched a significant US$400 million program to refurbish its fleet of legacy aircraft. The comprehensive refit will involve updating 67 planes, including 27 Airbus A320neo and 40 wide-body Boeing aircraft, with new interiors, seats, and a refreshed livery.
The refurbishment project kicked off with the narrow-body Airbus A320neo aircraft, starting with VT-EXN, which entered the hangar on September 16, 2024. This aircraft will undergo a significant interior upgrade, including new seats, carpets, curtains, and upholstery.
After completing the prototyping phase and obtaining regulatory approvals, VT-EXN is expected to re-enter service by December 2024. It will join the eight newly delivered A320neo aircraft that already feature the upgraded cabin interiors.
The refit will proceed with a phased approach, aiming to retrofit three to four A320neo aircraft per month. The entire narrow-body fleet is projected to be updated by mid-2025. Following this, the focus will shift to the widebody Boeing aircraft, including models from the 787 and 777 series.
Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of Air India, said, "The commencement of the interior refit of our narrow-body fleet marks a pivotal moment in enhancing our customer experience. This upgrade is part of our broader transformation into a world-class airline, and we are committed to extending this high standard across our legacy wide-body fleet."
The refurbished A320neo aircraft will feature an upgraded three-cabin configuration: eight luxurious Business Class seats, 24 Premium Economy seats with extra legroom, and 132 Economy Class seats.
The new design will include subtle cabin lighting, modern amenities such as portable electronic device (PED) holders, USB ports with type A and C options, and improved legroom. The Business Class will offer 40-inch ergonomic seats with multiple adjustments, while Premium Economy will provide larger seats with a 32-inch pitch and enhanced upholstery. Economy seats will have a comfortable 28-29 inch pitch and improved features.
The refit program is being managed by Air India’s Engineering team in collaboration with global OEMs such as Collins, Astronics, and Thales. Over 15,000 next-generation seats will be installed across the aircraft.
Simultaneously, preparations are underway for the complete interior upgrade of the 40 legacy Boeing widebody aircraft. New market-leading seats and inflight entertainment systems have been selected, and regulatory certification is in progress. The retrofit for the widebody aircraft is expected to begin in early 2025, subject to supply chain considerations.