ETV Bharat / business

Air India Launches Major Refurbishment Program for Legacy Fleet

Gurugram (Haryana): Air India has officially launched a significant US$400 million program to refurbish its fleet of legacy aircraft. The comprehensive refit will involve updating 67 planes, including 27 Airbus A320neo and 40 wide-body Boeing aircraft, with new interiors, seats, and a refreshed livery.

The refurbishment project kicked off with the narrow-body Airbus A320neo aircraft, starting with VT-EXN, which entered the hangar on September 16, 2024. This aircraft will undergo a significant interior upgrade, including new seats, carpets, curtains, and upholstery.

After completing the prototyping phase and obtaining regulatory approvals, VT-EXN is expected to re-enter service by December 2024. It will join the eight newly delivered A320neo aircraft that already feature the upgraded cabin interiors.

The refit will proceed with a phased approach, aiming to retrofit three to four A320neo aircraft per month. The entire narrow-body fleet is projected to be updated by mid-2025. Following this, the focus will shift to the widebody Boeing aircraft, including models from the 787 and 777 series.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of Air India, said, "The commencement of the interior refit of our narrow-body fleet marks a pivotal moment in enhancing our customer experience. This upgrade is part of our broader transformation into a world-class airline, and we are committed to extending this high standard across our legacy wide-body fleet."