ETV Bharat / business

Air India Extends Integrated Self Check-In, Baggage Drop Facilities For Passengers To Europe, Canada

Air India announced extending its integrated self check-in and baggage drop facilities for its passengers from India to all its destinations across Europe, and Canada.

Air India Extends Integrated Self Check-In, Baggage Drop Facilities For Passengers To Europe, Canada
Air India Flight (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : June 9, 2025 at 5:41 PM IST

1 Min Read

Mumbai: Private carrier Air India on Monday announced extending its integrated self check-in and baggage drop facilities for its passengers from India to all its destinations across Europe, and Canada.

The full service airline was the first airline to roll out such a facility from India to international destinations in the US and Australia, besides airports in the domestic network.

Air India has rolled out an integrated self-check-in and baggage-drop service for its passengers flying from India to all destinations operated by the airline in Europe, the UK, and Canada, the airline said in a statement.

The facility offers Air India passengers a seamless digital process to print boarding passes and baggage tags and drop bags on their own, eliminating the need to queue up for check in at counters, it said.

Air India said it is now extending the facility to 19 airports -- London (Heathrow and Gatwick), Birmingham, Paris, Vienna, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Milan, Zurich, Toronto, Vancouver, and to all five destinations in US (New York, Newark, Chicago, Washington and San Francisco) and two in Australia (Sydney and Melbourne) from India.

Such facility kiosks allow travellers to customise their trips by selecting and even paying for their preferred seats or updating their frequent flyer number and contact details. This initiative cuts down on the time spent queueing up at the counters and helps passengers breeze through the airport to reach their boarding gates in time, Air India said.

Mumbai: Private carrier Air India on Monday announced extending its integrated self check-in and baggage drop facilities for its passengers from India to all its destinations across Europe, and Canada.

The full service airline was the first airline to roll out such a facility from India to international destinations in the US and Australia, besides airports in the domestic network.

Air India has rolled out an integrated self-check-in and baggage-drop service for its passengers flying from India to all destinations operated by the airline in Europe, the UK, and Canada, the airline said in a statement.

The facility offers Air India passengers a seamless digital process to print boarding passes and baggage tags and drop bags on their own, eliminating the need to queue up for check in at counters, it said.

Air India said it is now extending the facility to 19 airports -- London (Heathrow and Gatwick), Birmingham, Paris, Vienna, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Milan, Zurich, Toronto, Vancouver, and to all five destinations in US (New York, Newark, Chicago, Washington and San Francisco) and two in Australia (Sydney and Melbourne) from India.

Such facility kiosks allow travellers to customise their trips by selecting and even paying for their preferred seats or updating their frequent flyer number and contact details. This initiative cuts down on the time spent queueing up at the counters and helps passengers breeze through the airport to reach their boarding gates in time, Air India said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SELF CHECK INBAGGAGE DROP FACILITIESAIR INDIA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.