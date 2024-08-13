ETV Bharat / business

Air India Express Starts Six New Daily Flights

By PTI

Published : Aug 13, 2024, 3:59 PM IST

Air India Express is expanding its domestic network by adding six new daily flights, including ones from Kolkata and Chennai.

Representational Image (ANI)

New Delhi: Air India Express has launched six new daily flights, including from Chennai and Kolkata, as the airline strengthens its domestic network. While three new flights have been launched from Chennai, two services have been started from Kolkata and one on the Guwahati-Jaipur route. The services commenced from August 12.

"The new flights operate on the Chennai-Bhubaneswar, Chennai-Bagdogra, Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata-Varanasi, Kolkata-Guwahati and Guwahati-Jaipur sectors," the airline said in a release on Tuesday. Part of the Tata Group, Air India Express operates over 380 daily flights with a fleet of 82 aircraft comprising 54 Boeing 737s and 28 Airbus A320s.

