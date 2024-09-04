ETV Bharat / business

Air India Breaks Ground On Major MRO Facility in Bengaluru; Boosting Self-Reliance, Job Creation

Bengaluru: Air India Group has officially commenced the construction of a substantial Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at Bangalore International Airport. This ambitious project, launched with a ceremony, marks a significant step toward strengthening India’s aviation infrastructure and self-reliance in fleet maintenance.

The new MRO facility, situated on a 35-acre plot, is set to become a pivotal hub for Air India’s maintenance operations as the airline expands its fleet and global reach. The event was attended by key figures including Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development & Director of the Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Karnataka, Hari Marar, Managing Director and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), and Chin Yau Seng, CEO of SIA Engineering Company.

Gunjan Krishna, state Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Industries & Commerce said, “It is heartening to see the quick turnaround that Air India has made in starting work for the MRO. This is not only a milestone for Indian aviation, which is growing at a rapid pace, but also for the state of Karnataka, which is taking a lead in the aviation sector with Bengaluru set to emerge as an important global aviation hub in the coming years.”

Campbell Wilson, Air India's Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director said, “India’s aviation sector is on a growth trajectory and Air India is playing a leading role in this. The Bengaluru MRO facility is coming up at an opportune time to help strengthen India’s aviation ecosystem, while enhancing our in-house capabilities to maintain our fleet. This is a step ahead in our mission to make Air India a world-class airline.”

Hari Marar, Managing Director and CEO, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said, "We are pleased to welcome the establishment of Air India’s MRO facility at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru. As we work towards developing the Airport into a major aviation hub, this marks an important step towards strengthening the fleet maintenance capabilities and infrastructure offering. This development will not only enhance regional connectivity and drive economic growth but also create valuable opportunities for local talent and businesses, reinforcing Bengaluru's position as an important player in the aviation ecosystem.”

The MRO is expected to create over 1,200 jobs for skilled engineers and support more than 200 small and medium enterprises in Karnataka. It will feature a large hangar for base maintenance, equipped with state-of-the-art technology including overhead tele platforms and the largest vertical lift hangar doors in the country.