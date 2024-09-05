Air India Becomes The First Indian Airline To Implement New Distribution Capability

Gurugram (Haryana): Air India has become the first Indian airline to adopt the New Distribution Capability (NDC), a new technology that aims to streamline flight booking.

This move is expected to help the airline provide customers with more personalized and transparent offers across all sales channels. By embracing NDC, Air India aims to offer real-time, customised deals to travel sellers globally, along with access to exclusive offers and fare families.

The NDC, an IATA-backed initiative, introduces a new XML-based data transmission standard that enhances airline product distribution across various platforms.

"Implementing NDC is a significant milestone for Air India as we continue to innovate and enhance our distribution strategy. Our goal is to provide a seamless and efficient booking experience for our travel partners and customers," said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer of Air India. He also added that the move is part of Air India's commitment to staying ahead of technological advancements in airline distribution, ultimately aiming to enhance the overall travel experience for both its partners and customers.

In a related development, the airline group on Wednesday commenced the construction of a substantial Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at Bangalore International Airport. The new MRO facility, situated on a 35-acre plot, is set to become a pivotal hub for Air India’s maintenance operations as the airline expands its fleet and global reach.