AI Could Lead To Significant Increases In Trade And GDP By 2040: WTO Report

The 2025 edition of the World Trade Report states that Artificial Intelligence (AI) could lead to significant increases in trade and GDP by 2040, with global trade projected to rise by 34-37 per cent across different scenarios based on different degrees of policy and technological catch-up between low, middle and high-income economies.

It states that the Global GDP could see a 12-13 per cent increase across different scenarios. Trade, in turn, can be a powerful enabler of inclusive AI-supported growth by helping economies access AI-enabling goods, such as raw materials, semiconductors and intermediate inputs. The WTO report estimates that global trade in these goods totalled USD 2.3 trillion in 2023.

"AI has vast potential to lower trade costs and boost productivity. However, access to AI technologies and the capacity to participate in digital trade remains highly uneven," WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala says in her foreword to the report.

"With the right mix of trade, investment and complementary policies, AI can create new growth opportunities in all economies. With the right frameworks, trade can play a central role in making AI work for all. The WTO is committed to supporting this effort," Okonjo-Iweala said.

In a scenario in which low- and middle-income economies narrow their digital infrastructure gap with high-income economies by 50 per cent and adopt AI more widely, these economies are projected to see incomes rising by 15% and 14% respectively .