AI Adoption Can Bridge $1.4 Tn Growth Gap, Boost India To $8.3 Tn Economy: NITI Aayog
AI Experts warn that India’s $1.7 trillion AI opportunity also brings cyber risks, demanding stronger safeguards and indigenous innovation, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 5:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The promise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not only real, but it is an economic necessity. Recently, NITI Aayog and the Niti Frontier Tech Hub published a report titled “AI for Viksit Bharat: The Opportunity for Accelerated Economic Growth”, outlining the clear case for AI helping India to close its growth gap and meet its aspirational 2047 Viksit Bharat goal of becoming a developed economy.
The report concludes that if India continues on its growth trajectory of 5.7%, the country's GDP is likely to reach $6.6T by 2035. However, with its acceleration, which has been made possible due to productivity and innovation from AI, India could reach $8.3T during the same timeframe. This means that AI has the potential to close almost one-third of India’s growth gap and add $1.1–1.4T to the economy.
This roadmap puts AI at the centre of India's transformation to Viksit Bharat and encourages a go-forward collaborative agenda among government, industry and academia in support of inclusive, sustainable, and responsible growth.
The Global AI Opportunity, and India’s Share
The NITI Aayog report contextualises India’s ambitions within a broader global framework. AI adoption worldwide is projected to add $17–26 trillion in value to the global economy over the next decade. India, with its unique advantages, such as a large STEM workforce, a thriving digital public infrastructure, and a growing R&D ecosystem, has the potential to capture 10–15% of this value.
That would mean upwards of $2–3 trillion flowing into the Indian economy through AI-led growth, enabling the country to leapfrog into the ranks of advanced economies.
NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam underlined the urgency of decisive adoption. “If India is to accelerate its growth to the 8% annual rate required for the realisation of Viksit Bharat, we have no option but to significantly raise productivity across the economy and unlock new growth through innovation. Artificial Intelligence can be the decisive lever. This report sets out a practical roadmap on how we can harness AI to translate this potential into outcomes," he said.
AI’s Three Big Unlocks
The report identifies three major levers through which AI can accelerate India’s economic growth: Accelerating AI Adoption Across Industries
AI can improve productivity and efficiency across banking, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and services, bridging nearly 30–35% of the growth gap. For example, financial services can use AI to expand credit access, while manufacturers can use predictive analytics for cost efficiency.
Transforming R&D with Generative AI
Generative AI can cut costs, lower billion-dollar entry barriers, and speed up breakthroughs in critical sectors like semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, auto components, EVs, and aerospace. This could bridge 20–30% of the growth gap.
Innovation in Technology Services
India’s IT services industry can move up the value chain by embedding AI into its global offerings, potentially contributing 15–20% of the uplift.
Subrahmanyam summarised this as a “sector-specific approach” where today’s industries adopt AI for efficiency, while frontier innovation creates tomorrow’s growth engines.
India’s AI Window of Opportunity
At present, India’s economy is at an inflection point. While the 5.7% growth path ensures stability, it is insufficient to achieve the Viksit Bharat vision. The aspirational 8% trajectory, NITI Aayog argues, is possible if AI is deployed strategically.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who released the report, emphasised balancing innovation with responsibility, "We do not want regulation that literally wipes out technology itself. We want regulations because we want a responsible application," she said after releasing the report prepared by Niti Aayog here. AI is a rapidly progressing, real-time, dynamic thing, and therefore all of us will have to be conscious that we don't sit back on the ethics as AI can also have its challenges."
Amit Dubey, Cyber Expert, said mass adoption of AI poses serious risks if left unchecked. “Large data pools, weak model governance, and weaponised generative systems can fuel phishing, deepfakes, and fraud. India must adopt end-to-end encryption, strong identity protocols, least-privilege access, and hardened MLOps pipelines with rapid response mechanisms,” he warned.
He added that open reference stacks, though useful, also concentrate vulnerabilities. “Defence needs SBOMs, reproducible builds, signed artefacts, trusted registries, runtime attestation, and secure enclaves. Mandatory audits, formal verification, red-teaming, and coordinated threat intelligence across government and industry should be non-negotiable.”
On regulation, Dubey stressed a balanced approach: “Data protection by design, impact assessments, breach reporting, and citizen redressal mechanisms are critical. Exportable audit trails, algorithmic explainability, and third-party certifications must back high-risk AI deployments. Without sovereign-grade cloud, secure compute, robust networks, and workforce skilling, India cannot capture global AI value.”
Karnika A. Seth, Cyber Law Expert, underscored that “responsible AI by design” is essential. “High-risk AI systems and large-scale citizen profiling need strict oversight, especially under the new data protection law. In an era of deepfakes and attacks on critical systems, lack of regulation could lead to destruction rather than growth. A fine balance between data regulation, cybersecurity, and AI law is the only way to ensure accountability,” she said, recalling her voluntary draft of a proposed AI law for India.
Anuj Agarwal, Chairman, Centre for Research on Cyber Crime and Cyber Law, said AI will reshape work across fields like surgery, defence, and space exploration. But he cautioned: “India’s dependence on imported tech stacks is risky. We must push Indian IT firms to build indigenous AI capabilities if we want to be future-ready.”
Rajesh Gupta, Cyber Crime Investigator, highlighted AI’s transformative impact across sectors. Citing NITI Aayog’s AI for Viksit Bharat roadmap, he said, “Global AI adoption could add $17–25 trillion in value in the next decade, and India could claim up to 15%. This could lift India’s GDP projection to $8.3 trillion, creating an additional $1.7 trillion opportunity.”
According to Gupta, AI will both boost efficiency and accelerate R&D, helping India leapfrog in innovation. He pointed to NITI’s Frontier Tech Repository, which showcases 200+ proven solutions from startups and states solving real-world problems. “These impact-driven stories show India is not just experimenting but delivering measurable change,” he said.
He concluded: “India is not just a consumer of IT, we are creators and innovators. With strategic policies, open AI utilities, and regulatory sandboxes, we can generate $1–1.4 trillion in new jobs, exports, and productivity."
IndiaAI Mission: Building the Infrastructure
At the heart of India's AI plans is the IndiaAI Mission, which has a budget of more than Rs 10,000 crore. The mission consists of three key components:
Computing Power: 38,000 GPUs will be implemented to democratise access to high-performance computing.
India-specific LLMs: development of large language models trained on Indian languages and datasets;
Regionally-based: AI labs will be established in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to ensure people who live outside the metro will be included.
Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted how democratisation of technology has been a consistent government strategy, “In the AI mission, the first task we took was to make GPU compute facility available to a very large section. Starting at 10,000 GPUs, we now have 38,000. This is accessible to institutions across India. It is a clear example of how India is preparing a deep, wide, and diverse talent pool for frontier technologies.”
A Ground-Level Experiment: AI in Tonk’s Schools
The promise of AI is not just in boardrooms or research labs; it is already transforming classrooms in rural India. Sushila Karnani, Chief District Education Officer of Tonk, Rajasthan, shared with ETV Bharat how AI was piloted in government schools, “It was an initiative by then District Collector Dr. Soumya Jha. We provided students with logins for an AI-based learning platform."
Over 12,000 Class 10 students across 353 schools used it for mathematics practice. The chatbot generated question banks, multiple-choice questions, and solutions that NCERT books didn’t provide. Remarkably, in board exams, 40–60% of questions resembled those generated by the AI tool. As a result, results improved by 16% overall, and by 13% in the aspirational block.”
Karnani noted that students not only improved exam performance but also moved away from rote learning towards exploration and problem-solving. She added:
“At the time of Artificial Intelligence and internet, students should use every moment to learn and explore, not just memorise. AI made them curious learners.”
This grassroots example illustrates how AI can boost productivity even in rural education, one of India’s most pressing challenges.
Policy and Regulatory Challenges
While the potential is enormous, the report highlights several barriers:
MSME Adoption Barriers: Smaller firms do not have the infrastructure, quality data and skilled manpower to make AI a viable offering.
Talent Gaps: There are shortages in robotics, chip design, and battery technology.
Job Displacement: Up to 35–40% of global jobs could be impacted by AI, with the greatest risk occurring in routine clerical roles.
Data Privacy: Evolving frameworks of consent-based data sharing and protection.
And, further developments at a global level, including the EU's AI Act and the implementation of climate-related trade measures such as carbon border adjustment mechanisms, is a significant threat to India's export competitiveness.
Government’s Balancing Act: Growth and Responsibility
To mitigate risks, India is championing what Vaishnaw calls a “techno-legal approach” to the safety of AI. Rather than just passing laws, India is creating a virtual AI Safety Institute, which will be a network of research centres, solving actual things like deep fake detection.
This reflects Sitharaman's focus on regulation that enables innovation, rather than restricts it. It also allows India to position itself as the global voice on responsible AI governance, which fits between Silicon Valley's nose-to-the-grindstone approach and Europe’s overly-regulated stance.
The Human Capital Imperative
The report notes that India's greatest advantage is its young and available workforce, but that the workforce needs reskilling urgently. AI will yield new jobs in machine learning, data engineering, and robotics while displacing millions of workers.
NITI Aayog states that India needs to build advanced Digital and AI skills quickly and at scale while ensuring that displaced workers are reskilled and redeployed to growth areas such as renewable energy, healthcare, and logistics.
As Subrahmanyam said, "To turn increased productivity and innovation into growth, increased productivity and innovation must be matched by market creation. To achieve this, there needs to be alignment at the government level between industrial and trade policy; alignment between reskilling strategies to ensure that no one is left behind, agreed structures that underpin the shifts for workers, business and the government to take as labour market shifts.
The Bigger Picture: AI and National Confidence
Ashwini Vaishnaw captured the broader significance of AI in national development. “AI is going to fundamentally change the way we work, live, consume, teach, and deliver healthcare. It is very different from the past 50 years. For the first time, India’s youth can dream of a Viksit Bharat with confidence. That confidence is our biggest change," he said.