AI Adoption Can Bridge $1.4 Tn Growth Gap, Boost India To $8.3 Tn Economy: NITI Aayog

New Delhi: The promise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not only real, but it is an economic necessity. Recently, NITI Aayog and the Niti Frontier Tech Hub published a report titled “AI for Viksit Bharat: The Opportunity for Accelerated Economic Growth”, outlining the clear case for AI helping India to close its growth gap and meet its aspirational 2047 Viksit Bharat goal of becoming a developed economy.

The report concludes that if India continues on its growth trajectory of 5.7%, the country's GDP is likely to reach $6.6T by 2035. However, with its acceleration, which has been made possible due to productivity and innovation from AI, India could reach $8.3T during the same timeframe. This means that AI has the potential to close almost one-third of India’s growth gap and add $1.1–1.4T to the economy.

This roadmap puts AI at the centre of India's transformation to Viksit Bharat and encourages a go-forward collaborative agenda among government, industry and academia in support of inclusive, sustainable, and responsible growth.

The Global AI Opportunity, and India’s Share

The NITI Aayog report contextualises India’s ambitions within a broader global framework. AI adoption worldwide is projected to add $17–26 trillion in value to the global economy over the next decade. India, with its unique advantages, such as a large STEM workforce, a thriving digital public infrastructure, and a growing R&D ecosystem, has the potential to capture 10–15% of this value.

That would mean upwards of $2–3 trillion flowing into the Indian economy through AI-led growth, enabling the country to leapfrog into the ranks of advanced economies.

NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam underlined the urgency of decisive adoption. “If India is to accelerate its growth to the 8% annual rate required for the realisation of Viksit Bharat, we have no option but to significantly raise productivity across the economy and unlock new growth through innovation. Artificial Intelligence can be the decisive lever. This report sets out a practical roadmap on how we can harness AI to translate this potential into outcomes," he said.

AI’s Three Big Unlocks

The report identifies three major levers through which AI can accelerate India’s economic growth: Accelerating AI Adoption Across Industries

AI can improve productivity and efficiency across banking, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and services, bridging nearly 30–35% of the growth gap. For example, financial services can use AI to expand credit access, while manufacturers can use predictive analytics for cost efficiency.

Transforming R&D with Generative AI

Generative AI can cut costs, lower billion-dollar entry barriers, and speed up breakthroughs in critical sectors like semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, auto components, EVs, and aerospace. This could bridge 20–30% of the growth gap.

Innovation in Technology Services

India’s IT services industry can move up the value chain by embedding AI into its global offerings, potentially contributing 15–20% of the uplift.

Subrahmanyam summarised this as a “sector-specific approach” where today’s industries adopt AI for efficiency, while frontier innovation creates tomorrow’s growth engines.

India’s AI Window of Opportunity

At present, India’s economy is at an inflection point. While the 5.7% growth path ensures stability, it is insufficient to achieve the Viksit Bharat vision. The aspirational 8% trajectory, NITI Aayog argues, is possible if AI is deployed strategically.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who released the report, emphasised balancing innovation with responsibility, "We do not want regulation that literally wipes out technology itself. We want regulations because we want a responsible application," she said after releasing the report prepared by Niti Aayog here. AI is a rapidly progressing, real-time, dynamic thing, and therefore all of us will have to be conscious that we don't sit back on the ethics as AI can also have its challenges."

Amit Dubey, Cyber Expert, said mass adoption of AI poses serious risks if left unchecked. “Large data pools, weak model governance, and weaponised generative systems can fuel phishing, deepfakes, and fraud. India must adopt end-to-end encryption, strong identity protocols, least-privilege access, and hardened MLOps pipelines with rapid response mechanisms,” he warned.

He added that open reference stacks, though useful, also concentrate vulnerabilities. “Defence needs SBOMs, reproducible builds, signed artefacts, trusted registries, runtime attestation, and secure enclaves. Mandatory audits, formal verification, red-teaming, and coordinated threat intelligence across government and industry should be non-negotiable.”

On regulation, Dubey stressed a balanced approach: “Data protection by design, impact assessments, breach reporting, and citizen redressal mechanisms are critical. Exportable audit trails, algorithmic explainability, and third-party certifications must back high-risk AI deployments. Without sovereign-grade cloud, secure compute, robust networks, and workforce skilling, India cannot capture global AI value.”

Karnika A. Seth, Cyber Law Expert, underscored that “responsible AI by design” is essential. “High-risk AI systems and large-scale citizen profiling need strict oversight, especially under the new data protection law. In an era of deepfakes and attacks on critical systems, lack of regulation could lead to destruction rather than growth. A fine balance between data regulation, cybersecurity, and AI law is the only way to ensure accountability,” she said, recalling her voluntary draft of a proposed AI law for India.

Anuj Agarwal, Chairman, Centre for Research on Cyber Crime and Cyber Law, said AI will reshape work across fields like surgery, defence, and space exploration. But he cautioned: “India’s dependence on imported tech stacks is risky. We must push Indian IT firms to build indigenous AI capabilities if we want to be future-ready.”

Rajesh Gupta, Cyber Crime Investigator, highlighted AI’s transformative impact across sectors. Citing NITI Aayog’s AI for Viksit Bharat roadmap, he said, “Global AI adoption could add $17–25 trillion in value in the next decade, and India could claim up to 15%. This could lift India’s GDP projection to $8.3 trillion, creating an additional $1.7 trillion opportunity.”

According to Gupta, AI will both boost efficiency and accelerate R&D, helping India leapfrog in innovation. He pointed to NITI’s Frontier Tech Repository, which showcases 200+ proven solutions from startups and states solving real-world problems. “These impact-driven stories show India is not just experimenting but delivering measurable change,” he said.

He concluded: “India is not just a consumer of IT, we are creators and innovators. With strategic policies, open AI utilities, and regulatory sandboxes, we can generate $1–1.4 trillion in new jobs, exports, and productivity."

IndiaAI Mission: Building the Infrastructure