Ahmedabad Flight Resumes From Agra’s Kheria Airport After 10 Months

Agra: After a pause of 10 months, flights from Agra’s Kheria Airport to Ahmedabad will resume from Tuesday. According to an official, the flights will operate six days a week, except Wednesdays. IndiGo Airlines will deploy a 78-seater aircraft for the service.
Additionally, surveys for flights to Surat and Goa have been completed, though decisions regarding their commencement are still pending.
Currently, three destinations—Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru—are connected to Agra by air. Flights to these cities are operating with a 95% occupancy rate. The airfare from Agra to Bengaluru has reached Rs 19,000.
Union Minister of State S.P. Singh Baghel said that attempts are being made to connect Agra with major industrial clusters throughout the country. Following the Hyderabad route, a direct flight to Ahmedabad is now possible. To boost tourism, flights are scheduled to Kolkata, Guwahati, the Northeast, and Srinagar. Decisions on services for Surat and Goa are expected shortly.
Ahmedabad Flight Service Starts Today
Kheria Airport Director Yogendra Singh Tomar confirmed that the Ahmedabad flight is being introduced as part of the winter schedule starting Tuesday. This route had been discontinued since March 2024.
Devaraj Pandey, Manager at IndiGo Airlines, stated that a 78-seater aircraft will be used for the route. In the past, 85% of the flight's capacity was consistently filled. The flight will now operate six days a week, with Wednesday being the non-operational day. The minimum fare for the route is set at Rs 5,000.
Relief for Textile Traders
Textile traders in Agra and the surrounding areas had been demanding flights to Ahmedabad and Surat. They had previously conveyed their request to the Union Minister also. The reinstatement of this service will save crucial time for traders traveling for business, particularly in cotton textiles, to Surat and Ahmedabad.
Traders welcomed the move saying, that previously they were dependent on railroads. With the resumption of flights to Ahmedabad, they can now travel faster and return to Agra on the same day, saving them time and money.
Ahmedabad Flight Timings:
- Departure from Ahmedabad: 11:35 a.m.
- Arrival in Agra: 1:35 p.m.
- Departure from Agra: 1:55 p.m.
- Arrival in Ahmedabad: 4:00 p.m.
