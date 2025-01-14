ETV Bharat / business

Ahmedabad Flight Resumes From Agra’s Kheria Airport After 10 Months

Agra: After a pause of 10 months, flights from Agra’s Kheria Airport to Ahmedabad will resume from Tuesday. According to an official, the flights will operate six days a week, except Wednesdays. IndiGo Airlines will deploy a 78-seater aircraft for the service.

Additionally, surveys for flights to Surat and Goa have been completed, though decisions regarding their commencement are still pending.

Currently, three destinations—Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru—are connected to Agra by air. Flights to these cities are operating with a 95% occupancy rate. The airfare from Agra to Bengaluru has reached Rs 19,000.

Union Minister of State S.P. Singh Baghel said that attempts are being made to connect Agra with major industrial clusters throughout the country. Following the Hyderabad route, a direct flight to Ahmedabad is now possible. To boost tourism, flights are scheduled to Kolkata, Guwahati, the Northeast, and Srinagar. Decisions on services for Surat and Goa are expected shortly.

Ahmedabad Flight Service Starts Today

Kheria Airport Director Yogendra Singh Tomar confirmed that the Ahmedabad flight is being introduced as part of the winter schedule starting Tuesday. This route had been discontinued since March 2024.