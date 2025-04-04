ETV Bharat / business

Agri, Plastics, Textiles To Face Over 30 Pc Tariff In US From Apr 9: GTRI

Indian National Flag Tricolour hoisted on the occasion of 74th Independence Day at Times Square in New York ( ANI )

New Delhi: Sectors including agriculture, meat, processed food, plastics, textiles and clothing will face over 30 per cent import duties in the US market from April 9, according to the GTRI analysis.

Goods from India are already facing a 25 per cent tariff on steel, aluminium, and auto. For the remaining products, India is subject to a base line tariff of 10 per cent between April 5-8. Then the tariff will rise to country-specific 27 per cent starting April 9. Over 60 countries are affected by the measures.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) also said that diamonds, gold and products will face 29.12 per cent duty; chemicals 28.06 per vent levy; and Electrical, Telecom, and electronics products 27.41 per cent import taxes.