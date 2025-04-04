ETV Bharat / business

Agri, Plastics, Textiles To Face Over 30 Pc Tariff In US From Apr 9: GTRI

Over 60 countries are affected by Trump's reciprocal tariffs.

Indian National Flag Tricolour hoisted on the occasion of 74th Independence Day at Times Square in New York (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Apr 4, 2025, 9:04 AM IST

New Delhi: Sectors including agriculture, meat, processed food, plastics, textiles and clothing will face over 30 per cent import duties in the US market from April 9, according to the GTRI analysis.

Goods from India are already facing a 25 per cent tariff on steel, aluminium, and auto. For the remaining products, India is subject to a base line tariff of 10 per cent between April 5-8. Then the tariff will rise to country-specific 27 per cent starting April 9. Over 60 countries are affected by the measures.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) also said that diamonds, gold and products will face 29.12 per cent duty; chemicals 28.06 per vent levy; and Electrical, Telecom, and electronics products 27.41 per cent import taxes.

Similarly, machinery and computers, products of iron, steel and base metals; textile and clothing; and agriculture, meat and processed food will attract the total tariff of 28.3 per cent, 29.06 per cent, 35.99 per cent, and 32.29 per cent, respectively.

In 2024, India's agriculture, meat and processed food exports stood at USD 6 billion; Diamonds, gold and products (USD 11.88 billion); chemicals (USD 11.88 billion); Electrical, Telecom, and electronics Products (USD 14.4 billion); Textile and clothing (USD 10.8 billion); and Machinery, computers (USD 7.1 billion).

At present, agriculture, meat and processed food face weighted average tariffs of 5.29 per cent in the US. It is 2.12 per cent for Diamonds, gold and products; 1 per cent for chemicals; 0.41 per cent for Electrical, Telecom , and electronics Products;4.38 per cent for Plastics, Articles; 1.3 per cent for Machinery, computers; Textile and clothing 8.99 per cent and ; and 2.06 per cent Products of iron, steel and base metals.

