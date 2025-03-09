After Assembly Uproar, Muttiah Muralitharan's Beverage Company To Withdraw From Investing In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: Former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan's beverage company is going to withdraw from investment in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday, a day after the matter was raised in the Assembly.

On Saturday, there was an uproar in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative assembly over land allotment to the former cricketer, with one MLA claiming it was given "free of cost".

Top officials in the J&K government confirmed that the company Ceylon Beverages Can Pvt Ltd is going to withdraw from the project. “The company has applied for withdrawal,” official sources told ETV Bharat.

Ceylon Beverages, which manufactures cans for filling beverages, had been allotted 206 kanals of land at Industrial Estate Bhagthali-II in Kathua district in Jammu province.

The sanction for allotment was given in June 2024 by the Apex Level Land Allotment Committee headed by Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Atal Dullo. The company was given lease for 40 years at a premium of Rs 8 lakh per kanal with annual lease of Rs 6000 per year.

This approval was part of the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) after the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor administration had implemented a new Industrial and Land Policy, which opened doors for outside investors in Jammu and Kashmir.

The land allotment was opposed and questioned by legislators of the ruling coalition of National Conference and Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Jammu and Kashmir assembly which is holding its first budget session in Jammu.

CPI (M) legislator from Kulgam Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, Congress legislator Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Rajeev Jasrotia opposed this land allotment to Sri Lankan cricketer in the assembly. Tarigami alleged the land was allotted to the company "free of cost". In reply, the Omar Abdullah-led government said it would look into it as it had no information about the deal.