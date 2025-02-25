Advantage Assam: Assam Gets Investment To The Tune Of Rs. 1.87 Lakh Crore

Guwahati: The first day of the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, brought big-ticket investment to the tune of Rs. 1.87 lakh crores from India's leading industrial houses which includes the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the Adani Group and Tata Group, the Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited among others.

Advantage Assam 2.0 summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

While Reliance Industries Limited owned by Mukesh Ambani promised to invest Rs. 50,000 crore, Gautam Adani-led Adani Group of Industries will invest an amount of Rs. 50,000 crore in the state. Oil and Gas major, Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited has also promised an investment of Rs. 50,000 crore.

Similarly, Chairman of Tata Sons, Natarajan Chandrasekaran said that the company will invest an amount of Rs. 27000 crore in Assam in the next few years.

"In the previous Summit in 2018, Reliance had committed an investment of Rs. 5,000 crores in Assam. Since then, our investment in the state has exceeded ₹12,000 crore. In the coming years, Reliance will more than quadruple this investment in Assam to over Rs 50,000 crore over the next five years," said Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani while speaking on the occasion.

He said that the Reliance will work in five priority areas in the next five years-- to make Assam Tech-Ready and AI-Ready.

"Assam’s digital transformation is a noble and patriotic mission. We will now install high-performance computing infrastructure. Reliance will establish an AI-ready Data Center in Assam, which will benefit students with AI-assisted teachers, patients with AI-assisted doctors, agriculture will benefit from AI-assisted farmers and AI will help Assam's youth to learn from home and earn from home," Ambani said. He said that the other priorities of the Reliance include making Assam a hub of clean and green energy.

"This will include Nuclear Energy, in line with the Government’s new policy to invite private participation in the nuclear industry. Reliance will build two world-class hubs of Compressed Biogas (CBG) over wastelands in Assam. This will produce eight lakh tonnes of clean biogas annually, enough to fuel two lakh passenger cars every day," he said.

He also said that the proposed investment by Reliance will also work in the food park, and to double the number of Reliance Retail stores in the state from the existing 400 to 800 stores in the next five years. He said that Reliance will also boost high-end hotel and hospitality economy in Assam.

"Reliance will build a luxurious, seven-star Oberoi hotel in the heart of Assam. These five mega initiatives will also create tens of thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youth in Assam," he added.

Hailing the developments in Assam as significant, Gautam Adani said that his company will invest Rs. 50,000 crore in the next five years. “I announce today the Adani Group’s commitment to invest Rs 50,000 crore in Assam. Our investments will span across airports, aero cities, city gas distribution, transmission, cement, and road projects,” said Gautam Adani while speaking on the occasion.

Chairman of Tata Sons, Natarajan Chandrasekaran recalled Assam's close connection to the Tatas and said that considering the benchmark set by the government of Assam on transparency and clean governance, the Tata Group will invest Rs. 27000 crore towards a green economy. The Tatas have already invested Rs. 27000 crores in the under-construction semiconductor project at Jagiroad near Guwahati, which is expected to generate close to 30000 employment opportunities across the state.

Besides this, the Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal assured investment of Rs. 50,000 crore, and JSW Group CMD Sajjan Jindal assured investments in sectors like renewable energy and thermal power in Assam. Vedanta has already started working in Assam and two of their sites have already become operational while the other one is expected to get operational very soon.