Adani Power Gets Coal Ministry Nod To Commence Dhirauli Mine Operations

New Delhi: Adani Power on Tuesday said it has received the coal ministry approval to commence mining operations at Dhirauli mine in the Singrauli district, Madhya Pradesh. This significant development will provide Adani Power with enhanced raw material security, reinforcing its leadership position in the sector, a company statement said.

According to the statement, Adani Power has received approval from the Ministry of Coal to begin operations at the Dhirauli Mine in Singrauli district. Dhirauli Mine, owned by Mahan Energen Ltd, a subsidiary of Adani Power, boasts a peak production capacity of 6.5 MTPA, including 5 MTPA from open-cast mining and the remainder from underground operations.

According to the geological report, the block has a gross geological reserve of 620 MMT and a net geological reserve of 558 MMT, ensuring decades of supply, fuel security, and operational stability. As part of a responsible mining initiative, Adani Power may also wash and process the mined coal within the mining area itself, so that impurities and inert materials are not carried beyond the mine area, and thereby the emissions are benign.

"The commencement of mining at the Dhirauli block marks a pivotal milestone in Adani Power’s journey towards self-sufficiency and sustainable growth," SB Khyalia, Chief Executive Officer of Adani Power, said.

"By integrating backwards into raw material sourcing, we are not only optimising input costs, but also enabling ourselves to deliver competitively priced power for millions of consumers. Our commitment remains unwavering in developing the mine responsibly, with a focus on long-term value creation for all stakeholders."

This is Adani Power's first captive mine to have received government approval to commence mining operations. The mine's Open Cast Peak Rated Capacity (PRC) is targeted for FY27, with underground mining scheduled to commence nine years later. Adani Power holds a 30-year mining lease for the block, ensuring long-term operational continuity.