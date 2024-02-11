Adani Ports secures top position for climate actions

author img

By PTI

Published : 8 hours ago

Adani Ports secures top position for climate actions

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) secured the top rank in the marine ports sector on a low carbon transition rating in assessments done by four global rating agencies.

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Sunday said it has secured top position for its climate actions and environmental performance in assessments done by four global rating agencies. The assessments were done by CDP, S&P, Sustainalytics and Moody's.

While the company secured 'leadership band' in CDP Climate Assessment 2023, it ranked first on the environmental dimension among 324 companies in the transport and transport infrastructure sector by S&P Global CSA 2023, the statement said. The company also secured the top rank in the marine ports sector on a low carbon transition rating by Sustainalytics.

It also received the 'advanced' rating in Moody's Energy Transition Rating and the first rank in the overall ESG Assessment and Strategy review in their last update. APSEZ is a part of the globally diversified Adani Group and is the largest port developer and operator in India.

TAGGED:

Adani PortsClimate actions

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Interview | Scrapping FMR Indispensable But Will Hit India-Myanmar Ties: Ex-Diplomat Rajiv Bhatia

Magician and Mentalist from Bihar, Kumar Satvik, Performs in US, Has Fans across Globe

100 Days of 12th Fail: Did You Know It Took 179 Drafts to Make the Final Script? More Tidbits Inside

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.