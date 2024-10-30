ETV Bharat / business

Adani Group's Market Cap Surges by over Rs 39K Cr Amidst Renewed Opposition Attack

Mumbai: Market capitalisation of conglomerate helmed by billionaire Gautam Adani has seen over Rs 39,000 crore rise this week to reach a valuation of about Rs 15.5 lakh crore amidst renewed attacks from the main opposition Congress party.

Nine out of the 10 listed companies of the ports-to-energy conglomerate saw market cap climb in three days of trade on the back of strong financial and operating results, stock market data showed.

Flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd added the most value by about Rs 23,268 crore, followed by Adani Ports & SEZ at Rs 9,440 crore. Adani Power Ltd was the only firm that saw market capitalisation drop.

Other group companies - power transmission firm Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, clean energy company Adani Green Energy Ltd, city gas distributor Adani Total Gas Ltd, commodities trader Adani Wilmar Ltd, media firm NDTV and cement companies ACC and Ambuja Cement rose in value.

Congress released a series of videos targeting the BJP, SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch and the Adani group.

The videos featuring Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera levelled accusations against the Adani Group, alleging a "Monopoly Bachao Syndicate" at work.